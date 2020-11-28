Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

For the first time since 2006, Mike Tyson is stepping into the boxing ring with victory on his mind. He will face off with Roy Jones Jr. during the main card of an exhibition boxing match in Los Angeles, California. Here's when the action takes place and how to tune in.

The four-hour, Mario Lopez-hosted fight night featuring Tyson and Jones begins at 8 p.m. ET, but the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET. Tyson and Jones will head to the boxing ring at 11 p.m. ET, following a stacked schedule of bouts. The high-profile exhibition match is a pay-per-view event and will cost viewers $49.99. FITE will provide exclusive coverage of the event after acquiring digital rights.

A home for combat sports events, FITE — and its coverage of the Tyson vs. Jones PPV — is available on several platforms. There is an app available to download for Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and Xbox. Mobile users can also download FITE on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. The PPV is also available directly on TysonOnTriller.com.

The exhibition match will consist of eight rounds, which will be two minutes long instead of the traditional three. The World Boxing Council WBC will score the fight, using three judges to determine a winner. There are no titles at stake due to the fight being exhibition only, but there is a commemorative belt that the winner will take home.

In addition to the highly-anticipated main event, the PPV features several bouts on the undercard. This list includes Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter. YouTube star Jake Paul will fight former NBA star Nate Robinson during another exhibition match that will only set Tyson's return stage. To add further entertainment to the PPV, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and YG will all take the stage and set up the fights.

"The Tyson vs. Jones fight is going to be one of those iconic brawls people will be talking about for decades," Michael Weber, COO of FITE, said in a press release. "Triller and FITE are the perfect pair to deliver a flawless, no-filler fan experience worthy of this moment."

Tyson provided entertainment for fans on Thanksgiving while creating anticipation for the fight. He posted a video on YouTube that showed a cake shaped like Jones' head. Iron Mike then called Jones a turkey before he bit off the ear, referencing his infamous biting incident from 1997. His kinds joined in on the fun and had some cake as well.