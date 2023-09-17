'Sunday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season features some exciting matchups, including a battle between two NFC East rivals on Sunday Night Football. The Miami Dolphins are currently in Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday and air on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and the NBC App.

The Dolphins (1-0) are coming off a 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with 466 passing yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Tykeek Hill caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Experts seem to love the Dolphins, but head coach Mike McDaniel knows there is a lot of football to be played before they can get to where they want to go.

"You have to win a lot of games and that's hard in the NFL," McDaniel said, per the Dolphins' official website." I do think last year was a big help in that, being able to experience what happens when you have any sort of win streak and how people are making – there's just so much conversation about things that are impossible to predict because one player changes the complexion of every team. And it's all about continuing to develop and grow and getting too excited about one win and what people are saying about you is setting yourself up for supreme failure because I don't think that anyone will be surprised whenever – you can't be surprised with what happens, literally with every team."

The Patriots (0-1) fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 last week. They were down 16-0 in the first quarter, but quarterback Mac Jones led a rally, throwing for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. It was also the game where the Patriots honored Tom Brady who played for the team from 2000-2019 and led them to six Super Bowl wins. Since Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season, the Patriots have reached the playoffs once in the last three years.

"I've got a lot of memories with Tom," Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews said, per the Patriots' official website. "He means a lot to me. He taught me a lot about this league, and I credit a lot of my success to him because he pushed me a lot. He was really hard on me my first few months here, my first few years. He taught me a lot about the game, a lot about what it looks like to be a champion. So, I'll always appreciate that. He was a great friend; he was always great to me, my wife, anyone."