Mike Tyson Rips off His Shirt on Live TV to Reveal He Lost 100 Pounds

Boxer Mike Tyson has an upcoming pay-per-view match against Roy Jones Jr., marking his first return to the ring since 2006. Iron Mike has spent considerable time training and getting into fighting shape, which he showed off recently. He ripped off his shirt on live TV and showed off his impressive weight loss totaling 100 pounds.

Tyson appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss his upcoming exhibition match against Jones. He revealed that there were multiple other opponent options, including Tyson Fury, but he reached an agreement with the former middleweight champion. However, Tyson drew attention after host TJ Holmes said that he "looked great." The boxer wanted to prove that he is ready to go and physically fit, so he ripped off his sweatshirt and flexed for the camera.

Mike Tyson ready for morning TV, taking off his shirt on #GMA 🥊 pic.twitter.com/58DvVSWnph — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2020

"I became a vegan," Tyson said about his weight loss plan. He also provided information about his exercise routine outside of the boxing ring. "My wife told me to get on a treadmill. I went from 15 minutes on the treadmill and ended at two hours."

Considering that this eight-round match is technically an "exhibition fight," there are questions about Tyson's intensity. GMA's Holmes addressed this topic on Monday and asked if the 54-year-old would try to knock out his opponent. Tyson responded by simply saying that he would "try to protect himself" in the ring.

"Well, listen, I'm not trying to knock nobody out like you said," Tyson explained, "but I'm trying to protect myself at all times." Iron Mike continued and said that he wanted to get back in the ring because he has been working out and feeling good. Although getting back into fighting shape was more difficult at this point in his life due to having to lose 100 pounds.

With the fight taking place on Saturday, people are already getting ready to place bets about the exhibition fight. Tyson currently has slightly better odds (-200) and is an early favorite to secure the win. Although some fans expect him to win some of the rounds and keep the fight competitive until the end.

The upcoming PPV event takes place on Saturday. The four-hour event starts at 8 p.m. EST, and the main card will begin at 9 p.m. EST. The Tyson-Jones bout is currently set for 11 p.m. ET. YouTube star Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson will set the stage with their own exhibition fight.