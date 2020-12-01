Mike Tyson Sends Message to Fans After Roy Jones Jr. Bout

✖

Mike Tyson returned to the ring on Saturday and battled Roy Jones Jr. to a draw. And while Tyson was hoping to get the win, he was happy with the outcome nonetheless. The former boxing heavyweight champion went to Instagram to send a message to fans on Tuesday.

"Thank you to everyone who supported and tuned in to watch the fight," Tyson wrote in the Instagram post while posting photos from the fight. Despite the match being a draw, Tyson won the fight in the eyes of many fans and experts. According to CompuBox via ESPN, Tyson outlanded Jones 67-37. He also had the advantage in power punches (57-28) including 35 to the body. After the fight, Tyson said: "I could've done everything better. Everything I was doing I could've done it better, so God willing, I'll be better the next exhibition."

As for Jones, he said Tyson wore him out. "I like him, but the dude is so strong, man," he said. "I understand why they say some things are 'bucket list' because when he hits you, if it's his head, his punches, his body shots, it don't matter. Everything hurts. So, for me, I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I'm cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don't know." Jones was not happy with the fight ending in a draw. The same goes for YouTuber Jake Paul who knocked out former NBA stat Nate Robinson in the undercard on Saturday.

"I thought it was dope. I'm a little upset that they made it a draw, but they gave it their all," Paul said. "And they both looked good. Mike came out swinging. Mike won. Let's give Mike the W." Tyson and Jones are legends in the sport. Tyson, 54, became the youngest heavyweight champion at age 20 in 1986. He was named fighter of the year by Ring Magazine twice (1986, 1998) and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011. Jones, 51, is the only boxer in history to start his pro career at light middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight championship. He won titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and the heavyweight division.