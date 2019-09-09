NBA Star Mike Scott Gets Into Brawl With Eagles Fans While Wearing Redskins Jersey

NBA star Mike Scott is a Washington Redskins fan and he attended the season opener against the Philadephia Eagles. And while Scott was at the game, he got into a bawl with a bunch of Eagles fans which was caught on video. TMZ was able to obtain footage of Scott, who was wearing a Redskins jersey taking on the Eagles fans and it looked like he was able to hold his own. However, with him being 6-foot-8, no Eagles fan would have been able to take on him one-one-one.

The fight didn’t last for very long as people were able to come in and break it up and both parties went their separate ways. According to TMZ, the reason the fight occurred had to do with Eagles fans reportedly bringing a coffin to tailgate. Scott was upset because he thought the fans were mocking late Redskins player Sean Taylor. None of this has been confirmed.

Along with getting into a brawl, Scott had to witness the Redskins blow a 20-7 lead and end up losing to the Eagles 32-27. The good news for Scott and the Redskins fans is quarterback Case Keenum was sharp in his debut with the team, throwing for 380 yards, three touchdowns and zero picks. After the game, Keenum explained why the Redskins lost their season opener.

“We made some mistakes,” Keenum said via NBC Sports Washington. “Shot ourselves in the foot, had a couple of penalties. Against this defense, just how tough they are, you can’t go backwards.”

Keenum went on to say the Redskins have to win games where they get off to a fast start.

“It’s so hard for me to say, ‘Results aside.’ It’s about winning. So, we’re disappointed with that. There’s some positives, and stuff we’re going to learn from the film, but we’ve got to win. Up 17-0, we’ve got to win.”

As for the Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz was big in the comeback, throwing for 313 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s looking to lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in three seasons.

Scott was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round back in 2012. He played for the Hawks for five years and then spent time with the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the 76ers earlier this year. Back in June, Scott re-signed with the 76ers for two years and $9.8 million.