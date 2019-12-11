Mike Fisher: What to Know About Predators Alum's Marriage to Carrie Underwood

Since retiring from the NHL following a playoff run in 2018, Mike Fisher has been spending more time with his wife, country star Carrie Underwood. The pair have been together for nine years, but there were often tours and hockey games that kept them apart at times. Now, however, Fisher is free to attend the CMAs, as well as watch his wife perform. He has a business in Catchin' Deers, but not having to suit up for hockey games means that the 18-year veteran can potentially enjoy a more flexible schedule. With the couple being seen more frequently in public, there are often questions about their marriage. How did they meet? Where and when did Fisher propose? Do they have children together? There are a considerable number of questions that can be asked about the happy couple in Fisher and Underwood, but it's often important to cover the most important topics first. When they tied the knot becomes more important than how they spend each Thanksgiving. (Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty)

Slide 1 of 7 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Aug 27, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT This relationship, as it turns out, did not come to fruition like a Hollywood romantic comedy. Carrie Underwood didn't actually want to meet Mike Fisher at first. As she told PEOPLE, her bass player actually tried to set up a blind date at first, but the country star resisted. Once she relented, however, Underwood was happy. As she explained, there was instant chemistry with the hockey player. She even described Fisher as "hot, hot, hot."

Slide 2 of 7 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT Considering that Fisher was playing for the Ottawa Senators when he met Underwood, there was some concern about how they would actually date. Relationships rely on location to increase the likelihood of success. Well, Underwood lived in Nashville while Fisher lived in Canada. This wasn't an ideal setup for a budding relationship. However, the couple made it work. They started a long-distance relationship that revolved around phone calls at first and then later reunited in person after three months apart. Fisher still posts on Instagram about how he is grateful that Underwood took a chance on him.

Slide 3 of 7 With the couple dating and preparing for a potentially-long life together, there was a question about the proposal. Would Fisher go all-out and take Underwood on a whirlwind trip to Paris? Would he propose in front of an iconic monument? There were many questions at the time. The answer, as it turns out, was quite different. Fisher took a unique approach to his proposal. He flew the singer to his hometown in Canada and then proposed during a quiet walk in the woods. “It was just a really sweet moment," Underwood told VH1's Behind the Music. "He said my full name, ‘Carrie Marie Underwood, will you marry me?’ [He] got down on his knee, like every man should. And I tackled him in the snow. I forgot to even look at the ring, like, I wasn’t even paying attention.”

Slide 4 of 7 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 10, 2016 at 6:22pm PDT After roughly two years of dating, Fisher and Underwood tied the knot during a July 2010 ceremony. The wedding took place at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia, and it was described as “a spiritual expression of their love" by the wedding planner. "6 years ago today we were married," Fisher wrote on the six-year anniversary. "Time sure does fly when you're having fun and you marry up. I'm very grateful to have an amazing wife and mother by my side!!"

Slide 5 of 7 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jun 9, 2016 at 5:35am PDT As Mike Fisher has revealed throughout his marriage, he is very proud of Carrie Underwood. If he has the opportunity to attend her concerts or escort her to award shows, he will do so without hesitation. He has been a mainstay at the CMT Music Awards and the CMAs, starting back in 2010 after he proposed. "Hot date for the cmt's," Fisher wrote on one photo of him and Underwood at the CMT Music Awards. "Couldn't be more proud of her!!"

Slide 6 of 7 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Dec 31, 2015 at 10:03pm PST The Fisher family may have started on the small side with only Mike and Underwood being in the household, but it soon grew in size. The couple welcomed their first child, Isaiah Michael, in February 2015. Three years later, Underwood announced that she was pregnant with a second child. Jacob Bryan was later born in January 2019. "Grateful for these 2!! 15' brought a game changer in Isaiah!" Fisher wrote after his first child was born. "I can now say there's nothing better then being a dad and he's blessed with the best mom in the world! Can't wait to see what God has in store for 16'!"