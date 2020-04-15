Mike Fisher Pays Tribute to Colby Cave Following His Death

Edmonton Oilers prospect Colby Cave died on Saturday at the age of 25. He had been in a medically-induced coma since April 7 due to a brain bleed. Mike Fisher heard the news of Cave’s death and paid tribute on his Instagram account.

The former Nashville Predators star posted a photo on his Instagram Stories following Cave’s wife confirming the news. He used a collage of the late NHL player as the background and added a tribute message. “RIP with our savior Colby! Praying for you @em.cave and the Cave family,” he wrote. Fisher was one of the many former and current players that reacted to the news of Cave’s death with tributes on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cave’s former teammates with the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers honored his memory on Saturday. They were joined by those from the Providence Bruins and the Bakersfield Condors. The NHL and his former organizations also released statements to send condolences to Cave’s family.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” his wife Emily said in a statement Saturday morning. “I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

According to The Canadian Press, Cave had been airlifted to the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on April 6. He underwent emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. Cave was later placed in the medically-induced coma. His family was not allowed to be around him due to the COVID-19 rules. Emily revealed in a post on Instagram that she and Cave’s family had only been allowed to see him through a window and that they could talk to him using a walkie talkie.

The Edmonton Oilers and Cave’s family have since established the Colby Cave Memorial Fund in order to honor his memory and carry on his legacy. Donations can be made to the fund or to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. Proceeds will be used for community programs that place an emphasis on mental health initiatives and provide access to sports for underprivileged children.

“Cave made a lasting impact both on and off the ice with the Edmonton Oilers and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, and before that with the Boston Bruins organization and the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos,” the press release said. “Cave was a consummate professional, well-respected by teammates and opponents alike. He was also a committed and positive member of the communities in which he played, eagerly volunteering for charitable initiatives and always stopping to say hi to fans.”