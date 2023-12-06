Michelle Cooper, Kasey Choma and Jessica Long Talk Ally's Impact on Sports Careers (Exclusive)

Ally Financial has made a huge effort to get women's sports on the same level as men's when it comes to media exposure and spending on advertising. This led to the company creating Team Ally which includes some of the top athletes in women's sports. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) star Michelle Cooper, Notre Dame lacrosse star Kasey Choma, and, Paralympic swimming champion Jessica Long about the impact Ally has made on their careers.

"They take into account everything that we need to continue to grow the women's game, and what we need to do better, and what we need to be on a level in which no one else can match," Cooper told PopCulture. "And they have done an excellent job by team equity meetings and meeting with their athletes and taking into account, what do you need from us? How can we do better? What can we do with other brands to make sure that women's sports is where you guys want it to be and where we want it to be as well."

Choma loves how Ally works with the athletes to help make women's sports grow. "I'm so passionate about what I do," Choma said. "And just knowing that there's so many other people who want to advocate for what you love is so special. I think just honestly how collaborative they've been with all of us too, and just really wanting to know my feedback, wanting to know my opinion, and making me feel special is honestly something that's been so amazing while working with them. And just again, as I mentioned, just their overall mission of just really promoting us women is something that's really cool."

Long loves how Ally is "elevating the game," especially in the Paralympics. "I'm truly just so honored and so grateful to be part of Team Ally," she said. "And I just love what they're doing to elevate women's sports, especially as a woman with a disability, right? I know what it's like firsthand competing in the Paralympics and not have the media coverage. ... So I love what they're doing and just being seen and heard is the most important thing. Especially as a person, I was born without my legs. ...They're elevating the game, and I think they're setting the bar really high for others to follow."

Cooper was selected No. 2 overall by the Kansas City Current in the 2023 NWSL Draft and scored three goals in 15 appearances. Choma was named a First-Team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine this year and finished with 69 goals her senior year. Long has won 29 Paralympic medals including 16 gold. Team Ally also includes soccer legends Ali Krieger and Julie Foudy as well as North Carolina Tar Heels basketball star Deja Kelly and WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike.