Michael Strahan Named Finalist for NFL 100 All-Time Team

Michael Strahan is known for his work on Good Morning America and GMA 3: Strahan Sara and Keke. However, before he became a big television personality he was a star defensive end for the New York Giants which led to him being voted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And now Strahan has a chance to earn a bigger honor as the NFL recently announced as one of the finalists for the NFL 100 All-Time team. Strahan is one of five Giants defensive end and linebackers to be named finalists with the other four being Lawrence Taylor Harry Carson, Sam Huff and Andy Robustelli.

Strahan is one of only four players in Giants history to play 15 seasons for the team. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and he was named to the All-Pro First team four times (1997, 1998, 2001 and 2003). In 2001, Strahan was named Defensive Player of the Year after recording 22.5 sacks which is still an NFL single-season record. He also led the NFL in sacks in 2003 with 18.5 which makes him the first Giants player to lead the NFL in sacks twice. And his career ended on a very high note as he helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2007. He finished his career with 141.5 sacks which the most in franchise history and the fifth most in NFL history since the league made sacks an official stat in 1982.

So does Strahan have a chance to make the team? It seems likely since he put up strong numbers and he has a Super Bowl ring to show for it. However, he is facing some stiff competition as there have been some talented defensive lineman to play in the league since 1920. Strahan is one of 17 defensive ends that are finalists and the league will only select seven.

The last time the NFL did something similar to this was back in 1994 when it announced the 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and three defensive ends were chosen – Deacon Jones, Reggie White and Gino Marchetti – and all three of those names are finalists for the 100th anniversary edition. Other notable names to make the cut are Julius Peppers, the NFL’s all-time sack leader Bruce Smith and JJ Watt who is still playing in the NFL as a member of the Houston Texans. The NFL will make the announcement on Friday night. So Strahan hopes to have good news to report on Monday when he’s on Good Morning America.