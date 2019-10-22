Michael Strahan Fans Debate His Child Support Battle With Ex-Wife

Former NFL star and currently the co-host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan has a battle on his hands. TMZ recently reported that Strahan has allegedly underpaid child support and has also missed equestrian payments. It has been reported the ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan, claims that Michael owes her $500,000.

Strahan and Jean married in 1999 and they have twin daughters together born in 2004. The couple divorced in 2006 while he was still a member of the New York Giants. At that time, the judge ruled that Strahan paid Jean $15.3 million and he had to pay $18,000 a month for child support. Once Strahan retired, he only had to pay $13,000 per month, but Jean recently asked for more since he has his job on Good Morning America as well as being the co-host on GMA: Strahan, Sara and Keke.

This has led to a very interesting debate with fans on Twitter. Scroll down to look at the top comments on Strahan’s battle with Jean.

Not Buying It

You blew $15 Million Dollars and now you want your ex-husband to give you another 500 racks?



Judge: pic.twitter.com/U9yU1j3mAH — RJC (@juliusc81) October 18, 2019

This fan is doesn’t think the judge will go for Jean wanting $500,000 since she was already awarded over $15 million at the time of the divorce. It will be interesting to see what happens, but it uncertain if Jean has a case against Strahan.

Don’t Get Married

This fan believes the more money you have, the more problems you get which is why getting married when you are rich can be a big problem. This issue won’t be going away soon, so Strahan’s focus is on his children as well as his thriving career.

Get a Job

Urm .. if she blew through 15mil .. she don’t need 500K she needs a J•O•B – do not pass go, do not recieve 500,000 — Jerica (@DallasMocha) October 18, 2019

Getting a job is what this fan wants Jean to do. It’s assumed that Jean has blown the $15 million that she was awarded at the time of the divorce. That has not been confirmed, but it’s interesting that she is asking for more money, especially with the children being older.

Not Fair

That is beyond unfair. Why should he pay any more when she’s proven she can’t handle the money? Makes zero sense. — PuckLuckBitch (@puckluckbitch) October 18, 2019

This fan believes what Strahan is going through is not fair. The fan if Jean can’t handle the money, why should Strahan have to pay the price literally and figuratively?

Who knows? Maybe Strahan will not have to pay more because of Jean allegedly not being able to manage money.

Not the First Time

This is actually the second time this year Michael Strahan’s ex-wife Jean Muggli has went to court to try to get more money. She files in different states hoping a judge will grant it. Strahan has never missed an $18k payment in 13 years https://t.co/TX1XLHtDX1 pic.twitter.com/3H1rQj6957 — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 17, 2019

One thing to remember is this is not the first time Jean had filed a lawsuit against the Strahan this year. Robert Littal said Jean has filed in different states to see if a judge will grant her request. It was also reported that Strahan has never missed a child support payment.

Pay Up

Pay up, buddy! 💵💸 — Marv Daniels (@OlSchoolMedia) October 21, 2019

This fan keeps it simple and tells Strahan to pay up. Well, the thing is he has been paying up for a while but it looks like it’s not enough according to Jean. It looks like this will continue to be a thing for Strahan for the next few years.

Reason for the Dispute

I was waiting for this. His divorce was COMPLICATED due to his infidelity. AND this brotha has worked like a rent mule since the NFL. He’s made a ton of $$$ so here we go y’all………. — Erick Drake Pearson (@Pearson1969) October 21, 2019

This fan explains why this battle is going on in the first place. Obviously, Strahan has been doing a lot of work since his retirement from the NFL and Jean wants to make sure she gets what she feels like she and her children deserve.

Message for Strahan

How come you’re not paying your child support for your kids, Report has it ,you owe back child support in the amount of over $300000. And yet just off of Good Morning America shows ,you make 17 million a year. And your worth is 60 million. Nice guy….. — Anthony Pellegrino (@anthonypelly945) October 18, 2019

This fan is asking Strahan why is he not paying child support. The thing is we don’t know if he’s dodging child support or not. Based on previous reports, Strahan has not missed a payment ever since the divorce. So it could be a situation where Jean is looking to get more money because Strahan is a bigger star than what he was while playing in the NFL.