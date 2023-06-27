Michael Jordan Spotted With Wife Yvette Prieto on Rare Date Night

Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto enjoyed a night out in Nashville over the weekend. The couple was spotted at a red carpet event at Electic Jane on Friday to celebrate the start of NASCAR race weekend. During the evening, the NBA legend and his wife were drinking Cincoro's Extra Añejo expression while talking to guests, including country singer Garth Brooks, and racers Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch, according to PEOPLE.

Jordan, 60, and Prieto, 44, first met in 2008 at a Miami nightclub. The two got married in 2013 and share twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, 9. Jordan was previously married to Juanita Vanoy, and the former couple shares three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30.

Michael Jordan Enjoys Rare Date Night Out with Wife Yvette Prieto in Nashvillehttps://t.co/EkcMlsfDGE#Cardi #Offset #MichaelJordan pic.twitter.com/7F1CObO50m — Young Blackboi Amg Napiboi (@AmgNapiboi) June 26, 2023

In an interview with Good Morning America in 2020, Jasmine talked about she had to Google her father to find out why he was so famous. "I had kids and teachers and stuff at school telling me 'It's incredible your father is who he is.' And I'm thinking you all haven't met my father to my knowledge, how do you know this? So I did, I Googled him. And I found a lot clearly," Jasmine said, per PEOPLE.

"I had that conversation with my father afterward and he just laughed and was like, 'Hey, there's no way to really tell you anything like that,' " Jasmine added. "But between him and my mom, they made sure that we felt like he was normal as can be and we grew up very normal and for that I'm grateful."

Jordan is heavily involved in NASCAR as he co-owns 23XI Racing with three-time Daytona 500 Champion Denny Hamlin. The team features full-time drivers Wallace and Tyler Reddick as well as part-time drivers Travis Pastrana and Kamui Kobayashi.

"I think just seeing his competitive edge, his competitive nature and how he is a person just totally motivates you and moves you to greater heights, to be the best that you can be," Wallace told PopCulture in 2021 when asked about Jordan being his boss. "So it's been a lot of fun. Been a heck of a year, this first year with 23XI, him making history becoming the first majority Black owner in NASCAR was super special."