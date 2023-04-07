Michael Jordan's $15 Million Mansion Burglarized

A man from Illinois has been arrested for breaking into a suburban Chicago home that NBA legend Michael Jordan has been trying to sell for a decade, according to the Lake McHenry Scanner. The man, Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of criminal trespass to an occupied residence. He was released on a recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 20.

Jordan was not there at the time of the break-in as he hasn't lived in the mansion since it went on the market in 2012 for $29 million. Now, the price of the home has dropped by about half. When speaking to The Chicago Tribune last year, Katherine Malkin of Compass said there has been increased interest in the home.

The kid who broke into Michael Jordan's mansion did it all for TikTok. This video was posted and went viral the day after he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/2X84g8p2Ie — GROUNDEAD (@staygroundead) April 7, 2023

"I'm not sure if it's because of the TV programs that they did (the 2020 The Last Dance documentary miniseries on Netflix) or if it's because people have an interest in looking at it a little bit differently, but suddenly there does appear to be a bit of interest in it," she said.

The home was built in 1995 and features 15 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms, a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, a circular infinity pool and a cigar room. The property has 56,000 square feet of living space, including the basement and the garage with space for 15 cars. There is also a tennis court and a putting green outside, and the property is located next to a forest preserve. Jordan first listed the home for $29 million in March 2012. It was then cut to $21 million in 2013 before it was cut to $16 million at the end of 2013. The price of the home was finally cut to $14.855 million in May 2015.

"It's a beautiful property, and I think nobody understands how beautiful it is because we don't do it as an open house because there's a privacy concern," Malkin said. "It's not until people are inside that they really appreciate it. And not everybody qualifies financially (to view the home)." Jordan currently owns an 11-bedroom, 28,000-square-foot, $12.4 million mansion on 3 acres in Jupiter, Fla. He also paid $3.14 million in 2010 for the two top-floor penthouses in a condominium in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, just two blocks away from the arena where the NBA team he owns, the Charlotte Hornets, plays.