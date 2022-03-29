McDonald’s All American Games 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The McDonald’s All American Games have returned. On Tuesday evening, the girl’s and boys’ high school basketball all-star games will be played in Chicago after not being played for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both games will be played at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago with the girls tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET and the boys starting at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN 2 will air the girl’s game while ESPN will air the boy’s contest.

Both McDonald’s All American games feature the top boys and girls high school basketball players in the country. Earlier this week, the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee awarded Kira “Kiki” Rice and Dereck Lively II as the 2022 Morgan Wootten Players of the Year. Rice is committed to play college basketball at UCLA, and Lively, who is ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country will be playing for Duke next season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/McDAAG/status/1508850503303716869?s=20&t=HWB2pF4HDZSxXPhVqgrS7w

“For the late nights, early mornings and drive to improve in all aspects of life, this award celebrates everything that’s great about this game and its players who give it their all to achieve success both on and off the court,” Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA said in a statement. “Congratulations to Dereck and Kiki, whose tenacity on the basketball court and dedication to giving back are testaments to why they were selected. Their legacies will forever be etched in the McDonald’s All American Games record books, in this special way, as they continue excelling on the court while making a difference in their communities.”

There have been multiple NBA legends to play in the McDonald’s All American Game over the years. McDonald’s recently released its 45 best boys players from the games, and the list includes Chris Webber, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, Isiah Thomas, Dominque Wilkins and the late Kobe Bryant.

https://twitter.com/McDAAG/status/1507010803043512327?s=20&t=HWB2pF4HDZSxXPhVqgrS7w

The McDonald’s All American Games return to Chicago for the first time since 2017. In 2018 and 2019, the games were played in Atlanta. “No city has as much Games’ history, so it’s only right that we return to Chicago for our 45th anniversary,” Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA said in a press release. “It’s special to think about the impact the Games have had over all these years – whether it’s for the athletes, their local communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the families that are supported by the organization. “