Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly's 'Tough Day' Photo Draws in Emotional Response From Fans

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly recently faced a difficult decision regarding a beloved family companion. They had to put their dog Champ to sleep. Kelly explained in an emotional Instagram post that they did not expect the situation and that it happened "so fast."

"Today was a very tough day. We had to put our sweet boy to sleep," Kelly wrote on Instagram. "It was very unexpected and happened so fast. My heart hurts, I miss him so much already. I wish I had more time with you champ. I wish I could have been better the last four years, but I know you are in a better place, pooping wherever you want. I love you so much. Rest In Peace Champ. You really were the best dog."

When fans saw this news, they reacted with many heartfelt comments. Many offered their condolences while talking about the worst part of owning a pet. Others reminisced about Champ and his personality. Whether or not the people on Instagram had personal experiences with Champ and the Stafford family, they wanted to make it clear that they felt for the family after a tough day.