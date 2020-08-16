Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly's 'Tough Day' Photo Draws in Emotional Response From Fans
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly recently faced a difficult decision regarding a beloved family companion. They had to put their dog Champ to sleep. Kelly explained in an emotional Instagram post that they did not expect the situation and that it happened "so fast."
"Today was a very tough day. We had to put our sweet boy to sleep," Kelly wrote on Instagram. "It was very unexpected and happened so fast. My heart hurts, I miss him so much already. I wish I had more time with you champ. I wish I could have been better the last four years, but I know you are in a better place, pooping wherever you want. I love you so much. Rest In Peace Champ. You really were the best dog."
When fans saw this news, they reacted with many heartfelt comments. Many offered their condolences while talking about the worst part of owning a pet. Others reminisced about Champ and his personality. Whether or not the people on Instagram had personal experiences with Champ and the Stafford family, they wanted to make it clear that they felt for the family after a tough day.
"So sorry for your loss. [prayer hands emoji]" wrote fantasy football Hall of Famer Michael Fabiano. He joined many other industry veterans expressing their condolences after reading about the "tough day." This also included FOX Sports commentator Charissa Thompson, who wrote, "I'm so sorry [prayer hands emoji]."
While many outsiders expressed their condolences and made comments about the heartbreaking loss, others reminisced about their own personal experiences. This included Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin, who wrote, "Love you Champ!! Leos gonna miss you big guy!! [heart, prayer hands emoji]. " Martin started his NFL career in Detroit and seemingly had spent time with the Staffords' beloved dog.
"So sorry girl. [broken heart emoji] so tough losing a doggie," wrote Brittany Aldean, the wife of country singer Jason Aldean. Other Instagram users also reacted and tried to find the positive in a difficult moment. This includes sportscaster Sarah Walsh who offered her condolences: "Sorry about your baby boy....I hope it brings you comfort knowing he's not suffering."
"That paw over Mathews arm in the first picture," one person commented on Instagram. When Kelly posted the photos of Champ on Instagram, many users responded by revisiting the photos. They noticed that the beloved family companion had an enjoyable life and that he showed affection even in his final moments.
"So sorry to hear this. Our fur babies don't live long enough but leave an everlasting memory in our hearts. Prayers to you all," another fan commented on Instagram. Multiple Instagram users pointed out that dogs do not live for a long time compared to humans, but they make a massive impact throughout their time on earth.
"Nooo! RIP Champ, ill miss you standing next to the stove waiting for me to drop food," private chef Chris Donaldson commented. As someone that created meals for high-profile athletes, Donaldson had interactions with the Stafford family and Champ. He joined those reminiscing about Champ's life while offering condolences during a difficult time.
"I am so sorry for you guys. There is no substitute for loyalty and companionship that comes naturally. You have my sincere condolences," one person wrote on Instagram. Others joined in and said that they appreciated the Stafford family making a tough decision. "I'm so, so sorry! Thank you for making the best decision for Champ and for staying by his side," another person commented.