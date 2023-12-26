Christopher Meloni Reveals Tough Death in the Family Just Days Before Christmas

Christopher Meloni is mourning the loss of a beloved family member this holiday season. Just days before Christmas, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star revealed that his cousin, whom he viewed as a brother, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22 at the age of 63, Meloni taking a moment to pay emotional tribute to him on social media. The actor did not reveal his cousin's cause of death.

"My cousin passed yesterday. He was 63 and truly like a brother to me," Meloni wrote on Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of his cousin. "Big man, big smile, massive curiosity. He sweat lodged, ran eco-challenge races, polar bear plunged at night. He'd be a vegan for years and then switch it up and try a paleo diet. He was a diver, kayaker, and mountain climber. He was never without a book in his hand, a joke on his lips, or an interesting thought in his head."

The actor went on to describe his cousin as a "unique spirit," concluding, "I loved him and will miss him deeply. #SafepassageCuz." In the post, the Law & Order star, 62, also directed fans to his cousin's Instagram account, sharing, "it was his singular take on this world and his engagement with it." Since Meloni's post, his cousin's Instagram page has flooded with comments, with his final post on Dec. 17 seeing dozens of comments. Writing on the post, one person wrote, "Detective Stabler sent me, safe travels," with somebody else writing, "Detective Stabler sent me as well. Safe passage to you. Rest in peace and rest in power." A third person commented, "Sent by detective Stabler, your cousin Chris Meloni. RIP man, you will be missed."

Many famous friends and fans have also sent their condolences to Meloni, including those within the Law & Order family. Elisabeth Röhm, who starred as Assistant District Attorney Serena Southerlyn through four seasons Law & Order, commented, I'm so sorry, Chris." Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes wrote, "Sounds like an incredible man. So sorry for your loss," with BoJack Horseman star Amy Sedaris commenting, "Oh I'm so sorry."

Amid his loss, Meloni returned to Instagram Monday to share a clip from his Christmas Day celebrations. In the video, which he captioned "Merry Xmas," the actor filmed from his spot in front of a fireplace, Meloni briefly showing his Christmas tree with tons of presents underneath.