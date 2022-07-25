Matthew Stafford Crops out Wife Kelly in Instagram Debut

Matthew Stafford is now on Instagram and may have thrown some shade at his wife. In the Instagram post, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback took a photo with Kelly Stafford and his Super Bowl ring. But Matthew Stafford noticeably cropped out his wife and wrote in the caption "She's a real beauty," with a winking face emoji.

Kelly noticed her husband's Instagram post and responded with a cropped photo of her own. In the photo, Kelly crops Matthew out and only shows herself and the Super Bowl ring. And in the caption, Kelly wrote, "We look good together," with the ring emoji. It's clear the couple is having fun with each other while celebrating the Rams' Super Bowl win. Before the Rams won the Super Bowl in February, Kelly spoke to Good Morning America about her husband playing in the big game after spending 12 seasons without a playoff win as a member of the Detroit Lions.

"I am so excited for him, I mean he has worked his butt off for a long time," she said. "He had so much pressure on him. That team had so much pressure on them. And if they didn't make it to the Super Bowl they were a bust, you know? So now that that pressure is kind of taken off in a way, he can just go play this game and have some fun, while he's doing it."

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to their first Super Bowl win since the 1999 season when the team was based in St. Louis. His leadership led to the Rams giving him a contract extension during the offseason. "It was a lot of hard work getting to this point, and I'm just happy that we are where we are," Stafford said. "I know, you know what the future looks like for me and for our team, so it's an exciting thing as a player to know where you're going to be able to put some roots down and really go try to make something really special for a while."

Stafford was a member of the Lions from 2009 to 2020. He was traded to the Rams in March 2021 and finished the year with 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns. In his career, Stafford was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and named Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 along with being a Super Bowl champion.