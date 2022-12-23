Matthew Stafford Gives Big Update on NFL Career Following Spinal Injury

Matthew Stafford is dealing with a spinal cord contusion, which has led to him missing the rest of the 2022 NFL season. And some have speculated that the injury could lead to his retirement from the NFL. In an interview on The Morning After podcast hosted by his wife Kelly, Stafford was asked if he was planning to retire.

"No," the Los Angeles Rams quarterback said, per ESPN. Stafford played in nine games this season before being played on injured reserve on Dec 3. In those nine games, Stafford completed 68% of his passes and threw for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions with an 84.9 passer rating.

Earlier this month, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Stafford should need surgery for his neck injury. "He'll be good," McVay said. "To my knowledge, there's nothing like that that's going to be required or necessary. And it will be great for Matthew to have a healthy offseason and do a lot of the things that I think he'll feel good about being able to do."

Stafford joined the Rams in 2021 after spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He led the team to a Super Bowl win last season, and in March, Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Rams. He also dealt with an injury during the offseason as he had a procedure on his right elbow after experiencing pain throughout the 2021 season.

In May, McVay spoke to Rams Wire about Stafford and explained why he will be a quarterback in 2022. "He's as smart as any player I've ever been around," McVay said. "He's such a quick study and for him to seamlessly come in and play the way he did. Now, I think it's really, truly being able to – and he did this last year – be an extension of the coaching staff. The main thing is not necessarily his comfort level, because I thought he got comfortable right away, but me being able to do a better job of understanding how to call plays and having his skill set come to life snap in and snap out. He's changed a lot of the ways that I see the game because he's such a smart player."