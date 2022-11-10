Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Slams NFL as He's Put in Concussion Protocol

Kelly Stafford (previously Kelly Hall), the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just went after the NFL. Matthew Stafford was recently placed in concussion protocol a few days after the Rams lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kelly talked about the move and the dangers of playing football via social media.

"If you follow NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol," Kelly wrote on her Morning After podcast's Instagram story on Wednesday, Nov. 9, per Us Weekly. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with…and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it." She went on to say that was "not okay" when she learned about Matthew was entering the concussion protocol. "I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired…all of them," Kelly continued.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Matthew Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "cleanup after the game" and "determined that they felt like that was the best thing for him," according to ESPN. Stafford wasn't dealing with any concussion symptoms during the game, according to McVay. But the medical staff made the decision after asking Stafford some questions once the game was over.

Kelly also reposted a message from Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell that says, "I think it's time y'all take some of the money y'all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league," The turf is literally like concrete. It has no give when you plant [NFL.]" Kelly is no stranger to head-related injuries as she had surgery to remove a brain tumor following an acoustic neuroma diagnosis. The procedure happened in 2019 a year before her fourth child was born.

"I have symptoms that are still lingering. In fact, they aren't symptoms anymore. They are just a part of me," Kelly wrote on Instagram at the time. "But every time I get those headaches, lose my footing or get yelled at by my girls for not listening when I really never heard them, I remind myself how much stronger I am. How much stronger my marriage is. How much stronger my family is. It was a part of God's plan, a plan I am all in for. Grateful to be here." Kelly and Matthew married in 2015 and have four daughters — twins Chandler and Sawyer (born in March 2017), Hunter Hope (born in August 2018), and Tyler Hall (born in June 2020).