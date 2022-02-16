Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Blasts Critics After Los Angles Rams’ Super Bowl Win

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is going after the haters. Following the Rams’ Super Bowl win on Sunday the debate began about Matthew being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kelly went to her Instagram Story to put an end to the conversation.

“Can y’all just let him enjoy this?!” Kelly wrote, per E! News. “It went from Matthew can’t win, to Matthew can’t win against winning teams, to Matthew can’t win big games, to Matthew can’t win playoff games, to Matthew can’t win it all. And now…the debate on the HOF?” Kelly went on to say that the Hall of Fame talk should be happening because Matthew hasn’t retired yet.

“We shouldn’t be talking about the HOF because he isn’t done playing this game,” she continued. “If you don’t believe he is a HOFer..I can’t wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years…just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let’s table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you.”

One reason the Hall of Fame debate started with Matthew Stafford is he ranked 12th all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns. And when his career is all said and done, Stafford will likely be ranked in the top 10 in both categories. Those two stats along with winning a Super Bowl has led to Stafford being part of the Hall of Fame debate. But the one thing that could hurt Stafford is he has an 86-95-1 overall record as he played with some not-so-great Detriot Lions teams during his career.

“Yes, he’s a gold jacket. Absolutely,” former NFL full back and currently NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson said on Good Morning Football. “The numbers bear it out and now the ultimate team goal—which is to win a Lombardi, to win a Super Bowl—Matthew Stafford actually has and he was a huge part of winning this particular Super Bowl.” Stafford has made the Pro Bowl once and has never been voted to an All-Pro team in his career. But the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has a series of NFL records, including the fastest player to reach 45,000 career passing yards.