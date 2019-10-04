Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Posts Photo of Him About to Crush a Massive ‘Friends’ Sweet Treat

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, seem to be enjoying their vacation. The two are currently in New York because the Lions don’t have a game this week and Kelly recently posted a photo of her husband on Instagram. But Stafford doesn’t have an Instagram account and it looks like the star quarterback was not too happy about taking a photo. However, Kelly wanted to take a photo of him before he takes down a massive Friends shake from the Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer restaurant in Soho.

“The most instagrammable milkshake with the least instagrammable person. At least he looks good even when pissed about taking an insta photo,” Kelly wrote in the caption when talking about Stafford.

The Friends treat Stafford was about to take down is something the restaurant is doing to celebrate the hit TV show debuting 25 years ago.

“The one with Phoebe’s CrazyShake (inspired by Great Great Grandma Nestlé Toulousé’s famous cookies in collaboration with Friends) available in limited quantities at our Soho location until 10/6 coffee milkshake with a chocolate frosted rim with crushed whoppers, topped with ‘Phoebe’s Great Great Grandma’s Cookie’ ice cream sandwich, Friends cookie, whipped cream, dark chocolate mocha beans & chocolate drizzle served in a black tap coffee mug,” Black Tap wrote in an Instagram post describing the shake.

With the year the couple has had, this time way was something they needed. Earlier this year, Kelly learned she had a benign brain tumor known as an acoustic neuroma. And even though it’s benign, the tumor can cause hearing loss and facial paralysis. Kelly had surgery on Apr. 17 and it lasted for 12 hours.

Kelly recently talked about her experience recovering from the surgery and she revealed just moving around was a challenge.

“I’m relearning how to move again,” she said according to TODAY. “I push myself. I try. It’s really because I have great support when I come home.”

While Kelly continues to rehab, Stafford continues to help the Lions et to where they want to be at the end of the year which is competing for a Super Bowl. So far this season, the Lions have a 2-1-1 record and their quarterback is off to a strong start. He has thrown for 1,122 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions and he has a 102.6 passer rating which ranks 10th in the NFL.