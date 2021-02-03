Marty Schottenheimer, Former NFL Coach, Moved to Hospice Facility

✖

Marty Schottenheimer, former NFL head coach, was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina this past weekend due to complications from Alzheimer's disease, the family told ESPN. He is currently listed in stable condition. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014.

"As a family we are surrounding him with love," his wife, Pat said in a statement, "and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other ... one play at a time." The statement also says that Bob Moore, the former public relations director for Schottenheimer during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, will proved updates on his condition.

Schottenheimer, 77, started his head coaching career in 1984 when he landed the Cleveland Browns job. He spent five seasons with the Browns and lead them to the playoffs four times. In 1986 and 1987, the Browns reached the AFC Championship game only to lose to the Denver Broncos both years.

In 1989, Schottenheimer became the head coach of the Chiefs and was there for 10 seasons. He got Kansas City to the playoffs seven times and only had one losing season (1998). In 1993, the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship game but lost to the Buffalo Bills. After his time in Kansas City came to an end, Schottenheimer began working for ESPN as a football analyst. That lasted for two seasons, and he was then hired by the Washington Redskins (now Washington Football Team) to be their head coach in 2001. Schottenheimer only spent one season in Washington as team owner Daniel Snyder fired him after an 8-8 season.

In 2002, Schottenheimer became the head coach of the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers). His best season was his final season (2006) as the Chargers finished with a 14-2 record. The team lost to the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs. He took some time off but return to coaching in 2011. He was the head coach of the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League and led the team to a championship. In his NFL career, Schottenheimer won 200 regular games, making him the only coach with at least 200 regular season wins who is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.