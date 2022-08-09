Marshawn Lynch Arrested for DUI

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday after police claimed he was driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports. The 36-year-old was pulled over near the Las Vegas strip on Tuesday morning after driving into curbs on the side of the road. After speaking with Las Vegas police, Lynch was taken into custody as police believed he was driving under the influence. Lynch had his blood drawn but didn't submit to a breathalyzer.

"The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

Lynch began his NFL career in 2007 when he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played with the team for nearly three seasons before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in October 2010. Lynch would play for the Seahawks for six seasons and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2013. He also led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014.

Following the 2015 season, Lynch announced his retirement and didn't play the entire 2016 season. However, the star running back returned to the NFL in 2016 and was traded to the Oakland Raiders. He played for the Raiders for two seasons before signing a contract with the Seahawks in December 2019 to help the team make a push to the Super Bowl. In his NFL career, Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro Team twice and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. Lynch played college football at California and was a First-team All-American and the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year in 2006.

Along with playing football, Lynch has been involved in multiple projects including co-owning the Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football League and Bay Arena Panthers of the Indoor Football League. He has also been acting, appearing in the TV shows Westworld, Brooklyn Nine Nine and Murderville.