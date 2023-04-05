Married Soccer Pro Accused of Intimidating Woman He Had an Affair With

A married soccer player from the Premier League is said to have "intimidated" a woman he had an affair with, according to The Sun. The soccer star allegedly forced the woman into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and accepting 20,000 pounds ($29,000) of hush money. The affair began in 2019 and involved several hotel visits by the soccer star who played for the England national team, and the woman, who is a single mother. The incidents reportedly happened before and after he married his wife.

Teresa Parker, communications chief at Women's Aid said told The Sun: "It is horrendous for a woman to be faced with intimidating behavior from a football player, whereby she feels forced to sign an NDA and delete photos and messages. We run a campaign — Football United Against Domestic Violence — that tries to promote healthy relationships, and footballers using financial power and status to legally intimidate women is abusive. We need to stand up against controlling behavior in relationships together. It is unacceptable."

The woman said the soccer star got "aggressive" when she refused to continue the affair. She also said the man told her "I know where you live." The woman was also forced to delete any photos and messages proving the affair. "Time and time again we have seen footballers and people in power use an NDA as a way of feeling invincible," Parker added. "They use it as a tool to control. They have unlimited resources and use these to silence women from telling their truth."

Several people shared their thoughts on social media. One person wrote: "How have we got to a state where victims are not allowed to speak up and threatened and intimidated to prevent the truth coming out. Why is the law on the side of the wrong 'uns all the time."

"I was blind to all of this until it happened to me," another person added. "The men who make the processes & laws are also at fault. I have had to increase my safeguarding whilst my abuser continues to mock the police & women's agency support given to me. The reality of abusive men with power."