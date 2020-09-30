Marc Gasol Reportedly Leaving NBA, Wants to Play in Spain

✖

Marc Gasol might not be with an NBA team next season. According to Spanish journalist Sergi Carmona, Gasol has finalized a deal to play for his hometown team FCB Barcelona. This means Gasol's NBA career is likely over if the report is true.

Carmona is the only one to report the news of Gasol leaving, and Gasol himself has yet to comment. However, the report has been contradicted by Barcelona coach Sarunas Jasikevicius who reportedly told Gigantes del Basket that the club has not spoken to Gasol. Jasikevicius stated: We have not talked to Marc Gasol. The important thing now is not to rush. If we have a real chance, we will go for it."

Gasol, 35, started his professional career with FC Barcelona. He was there for three seasons before moving on to CB Girona until joining the Memphis Grizzlies in 2008. In his career, Gasol has been selected to play in the All-Star game three times and was named All-NBA First Team in 2015. He also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, and when he joined the Toronto Raptors in 2019, he helped the team win an NBA Championship.

"I would never imagine this," Gasol said in his interview with ESPN's Doris Burke last year. "It's the hardest thing I've ever done. It's awesome. So many people to thank. It's great. Now it's time to celebrate with another one." This year, the Raptors came up short from defending their title, losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Before the playoffs started, Gasol shut down the talk of them not being able to win the title.

"We’re a no-excuse team," Gasol said to Sports Illustrated. “I don’t need someone to tell me to believe in something. You go out there and you compete and you can beat anybody. It doesn’t take a genius to know that we have a lot of pieces. I don’t need someone to tell me ‘you guys can win it.’ It’s really hard, and it’s a different year, obviously, but on any given night we can be one of the good teams." Marc Gasol is the younger brother of Pau Gasol who won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. Pau also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.