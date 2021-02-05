Mandy Rose Shows off Toned Body in Orange Bikini

✖

Mandy Rose is off to a very strong start to 2021. On Friday the 30-year old WWE Superstar went to Instagram to show off her toned body in an orange bikini. And in the caption, Rose wrote "progress," indicating her hard work in the gym is paying off.

When it comes to Rose's WWE career, it continues to thrive as she's been seen on Raw on a consistent basis. Rose is currently working with Dana Brooke as a tag team, and the two are looking to win the Women's Tag Team titles in the near future. Rose got a push last year when she was in a relationship with Otis. One of the most talked-about moments at WrestleMania 36 last year was when Otis and Rose kissed.

"I feel like everyone was super happy about it," Rose said in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet last year. "Of course, the producers and writers that were involved and Vince himself, of course. Everyone was really happy with how it played out. We had to do what we had to do. The reaction that we got from social media and YouTube and all of the things afterward when it was aired and everything, it was a great reaction from everyone."

Rose debuted on WWE's main roster in 2017 with Sonya Deville. Both were in NXT for two years and they were also on the show Tough Enough. When Rose and Otis became a couple, that started a feud with Rose and Deville which ended at SummerSlam in a No Disqualification Loser leaves WWE match. Rose came out victorious and Deville left for a few months before returning to SmackDown on New Year's Day.

"We’ve actually had a good amount of creative input on this whole story," Rose said in the Pro Wrestling Sheet interview when talking about her program with Deville. "I think it’s been awesome because we’ve all put our brains into it and our creative side with all of us involved, even Dolph Ziggler. He’s been in the business for a while and he’s got some really great ideas. I just think, as a team, between the writers, producers and us as talent, we’ve put together such an amazing story and everything has played out really well."