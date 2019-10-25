Man Allegedly Steals Tom Brady Jersey From New England Patriots Hall of Fame

A man from Rhode Island allegedly stole a Tom Brady jersey from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. He was seen wearing the jersey in the parking lot before police were able to capture him. According to CBS Boston, the man, who is Zanini Cineus, allegedly stole other memorabilia as well.

Cineus, was arrested and charged with larceny. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Thursday. It was reported the jersey was worn during a game, but the team said it was not worn during a game. According to the Attleboro Sun Chronicle, the Brady jersey is signed by him and it’s worth $10,000.

If Cineus stole the jersey, it’s probably because he believes the star quarterback will not be a member of the Patriots after the 2019 season. While on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Brady was asked about his future with the team and said he doesn’t know what’s going to happen next year since he’s in the final year of his contract.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said via NFL.com. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

“I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true.”

Brady has been a member of the Patriots since 2000 but became the starter when Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury midway through the 2001 season. From there, Brady never looked back as he won six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs and three MVPs. Brady ranks second all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns and he’s named to the 2000s All-Decade Team.