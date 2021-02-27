Major WWE Superstar Reportedly Injured After Botching Move on 'Raw'

✖

A major WWE star reportedly suffered an injury during the latest episode of Raw. John Morrison, a former Intercontinental Champion, appeared to hurt his knee while attempting an acrobatic move. Some viewers expressed the opinion that Morrison had botched the move, but he disputed the claims.

According to SE Scoops, the injury occurred during a match against Matt Riddle. Morrison did a twisting dive but got his leg caught in the ropes. He landed awkwardly as his knee hit the floor. A referee checked Morrison before the match continued. Though viewers noticed the wrestler limping during the remaining time. Riddle also avoided going after Morrison's knee as they fought.

I saw stuff online about me botching a dive Monday- the landing didn’t go as I pictured but the dive was pretty close to exactly what I’ve been working on 😎 as soon as you eliminate the human idea that you need to jump off ur feet to springboard a world of possibilities opens up pic.twitter.com/B1OKk9YC2T — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 26, 2021

In addition to limping during his match, the WWE star also did so during a later appearance. He joined The Miz for a segment as viewers wondered about the severity of the injury. Morrison did ultimately respond to the comments about him "botching" the move. He posted a video of his training and then another showing the moment from Raw. He said that move didn't go according to plan, but the actual dive was what he had been practicing. Though Morrison did not clarify whether he suffered an injury.

Following the reported injury, there are questions about Morrison and his availability for WrestleMania 37. There are many fans that want to see him challenge for the title and face The Miz during a match. The Miz and Mrs. star also expressed support for this idea during a recent discussion with HMW Podcast's Jude Aldajani.

"You know, I'd really like to give John Morrison the chance at a WWE Championship," The Miz said about potential opponents, per Sportskeeda. "He has earned it. There is no one more talented, no one I look to, to elevate me to be the Superstar that I am, inside and outside the ring. He is the brother I never had and I think he deserves it.

"And that's why I've been so against Bobby Lashley going for the WWE Championship," the wrestler continued. "It's nothing against Bobby Lashley. Bobby Lashley is a tremendous talent, but I think you need to earn the right to face the WWE Champion rather than giving it over, handing it over."