Major Update in Conor McGregor's Alleged Sexual Assault Case

UFC fighter Conor McGregor was arrested in September 2020 on accusations of sexual assault in Corsica. He has continually denied the allegations, and now the case has come to an end. French authorities confirmed that the case has been dropped due to a lack of evidence.

According to TMZ, prosecutors in the City of Bastia sent McGregor a letter explaining that they did not find enough evidence to move forward with the case against him. The letter was in French, but the outlet provided a translation. "The examination of the present proceedings does not justify any criminal prosecution since: The facts or the circumstances of the facts of the proceedings could not have been clearly established by the investigations. The pieces of evidence are therefore not sufficient for the offense to be constituted and for criminal prosecution to be engaged," The letter said.

Prosecutors released a statement in 2020 saying that McGregor had been arrested and questioned about the alleged assault. They ultimately released him. At the time, he faced charges of attempted sexual assault and alleged indecent exposure for an incident that allegedly occurred at a bar. Now, however, the case has come to an end.

News of the dropped charges follows a major announcement by UFC President Dana White. He released a video on Wednesday confirming that McGregor will face off with Dustin Poirier as the main event at UFC 264. The event will take place in front of 20,000 fans at T-Mobile Arena on July 10.

"I'm so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back," White said in the video. "This summer Las Vegas is back open for business and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 100% capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans."

McGregor and Poirier have faced off two prior times in their respective careers. The original fight took place at UFC 178 with both men weighing 145 pounds. McGregor won the bout with a first-round TKO and secured a $50,000 bonus for one of the performances of the night.

The second fight was at UFC 257 in January. Poirier secured a second-round knockout and tied the series at 1-1, prompting calls for a third fight in the series. There were questions about whether the bout would actually occur, especially after Poirier accused McGregor of "ghosting him" after promising to donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation. Now, however, it appears that they will actually trade punches once again.