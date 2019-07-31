‘Madden’ Sends Gift to NFL Players With Perfect Ratings

One of the highest honors an NFL player can get is earning a 99 rating in the Madden NFL video game series. Four players received that honor for Madden 20 and that led to them getting gifts from EA Sports. Fans can take a look at Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack getting a plaque and custom cleats.

Along with those three, Houston Texans wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins earned a 99 rating. However, he is not shown getting his gifts.

Hopkins is likely not worried about it because EA Sports believes he’s the best wide receiver in the NFL. And it would be hard to argue that considering what he’s done in his career. The last two seasons have been strong for the star receiver, posting 96 receptions, 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017 and then tallying 115 receptions, 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He has been named to the All-Pro First Team the last two season.

Wagner is the best inside linebacker in the game right now. Along with being named to the Pro Bowl five times, Wagner has been selected to the All-Pro First Team four times. Last year, Wagner recorded 138 tackles, one interception which was returned for a 98 touchdown and 11 passes defended. He also helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2013.

Donald is not just the best defensive lineman in the NFL, but he’s also the best overall defensive player as he’s been named Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons. In 2017, Donald notched 41 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Last year, the Pittsburgh alum posted 59 tackles, a league-high 25 tackles for loss and a league-high 20.5 sacks. He was a big reason the Rams reached the Super Bowl.

One of the biggest moves in the NFL last season was the Oakland Raiders trading Mack to the Chicago Bears. And it turned out to be a great move for the Bears as Mack as he recorded 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Madden 20 will be released on Aug. 2 but the “Superstar” and the “Ultimate Superstar” editions are available now. The game is available for Playstation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.