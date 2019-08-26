‘Mad Money’ Host Jim Cramer Blistered for Fantasy Football Draft

In fantasy football, it’s critical to differentiate between a good pick and one that is made from the heart. Why select the star quarterback of your favorite team in rounds one through six when you can find a reliable secondary option in the back half of the draft? In the case of Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, he made this mistake and was subsequently raked over the coals.

The man who is known for his stock market acumen recently took part in a fantasy football draft, during which he learned that fellow players are generally not forgiving when a questionable choice is made. Cramer found this out when he used the seventh-round pick to select Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who just happens to be his favorite. The choice was immediately met with ridicule as Cramer tried to explain what was going through his mind.

Yes, @JimCramer took it back to his hometown and picked @cj_wentz from the @Eagles. Did he pick with his heart or his head? Tell us on https://t.co/42LIsqRvc4 pic.twitter.com/kOHf7AiMET — TheStreet (@TheStreet) August 22, 2019

“It’s cause of the d— snake,” Cramer yelled in the video. “It’s not my fault!”

What he meant by that comment is that snake drafts put fantasy managers in odd positions because the selections move back and forth like a snake. For example, the person possessing the first pick in the first round will select his top option and then will wait for the rest of the players to make two choices before he is on the clock again. The order goes from 1-10 in the first round and then from 10-1 in the second.

Cramer was under the assumption that if he did not select Wentz with this seventh-round pick, one of the other managers would take him before the draft order looped back around. One of his top goals was fielding a roster led by Wentz, and he couldn’t bear the thought of watching the Eagles QB produce for another team.

He certainly achieved this by selecting Wentz earlier than expected, but it will be fascinating to see how the season plays out for Cramer. The Eagles have plenty of talented weapons on the offense, such as receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz, but Wentz has struggled to remain healthy for all 16 games in recent seasons. Will he suffer another injury and leave Cramer hanging, or will the host of Mad Money have the last laugh as he claims the championship trophy?