LSU OC Steve Ensminger’s Daughter-in-Law Carley McCord Killed in Plane Crash En Route to Peach Bowl

Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was killed in a plane crash on Saturday at the age of 30. She was one of five that lost their lives in the incident. According to Yahoo Sports, the plane took off from the Lafayette Regional Airport en route to Atlanta but had to attempt an emergency landing.

McCord was a sports reporter for NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans. She worked as an in-game host for the New Orleans Pelicans. The station confirmed her death with a statement on Saturday.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay said. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

According to the Associated Press, firefighters responded to the reports of a plane crash near the intersection of Verot School Road and Feu Follet. They arrived to find local wreckage from the eight-passenger plane in a field near the Post Office. The first responders quickly extinguished two fires and then conducted a search and rescue. Two individuals were transported to the local hospital.

According to the Fire Department, one injured passenger, Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, remains in the hospital. There were three other individuals injured who were not passengers. Their statuses are not confirmed at this time. Those individuals’ names are not being released at this time

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Administration Board will be arriving at the scene and handling the investigation to determine what caused the incident.

According to Sports Illustrated, Ensminger will still coach during the Peach Bowl as he attempts to help LSU defeat Oklahoma and move on in the College Football Playoffs. An LSU spokesperson confirmed the news to Ross Dellenger of SI.

McCord started her sports journalism career in Cleveland, where she worked as an in-house reporter for the Cleveland Browns. She later spent time with CBS Radio Cleveland as a morning show cast-member.

Following two years in the Cleveland area, McCord headed back home to Baton Rouge to continue her broadcast career. She spent three years with Guaranty Media as a radio host for 100.7 The Tiger and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge prior to working as a freelance reporter for several stations.

