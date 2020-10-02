Lowe's Recruits 32 NFL Players for Community Impact Projects During 2020 Season

Lowe's has partnered up with the NFL in a large community project. This week, the home improvement retail company revealed it's Home Team Roster, which features 32 NFL players that will work on community impact projects in their market. The project is led by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who is a captain of the Lowe's Home Team and will support the soon-to-open United Way Family Center in Poppleton at Excel Academy. The center will provide quality early childhood education and daycare, in addition to support and resources for student parents to help them strengthen parenting skills.

"It’s important for me to be able to give back to the community and support the people that have supported me. Being a part of the Lowe’s Home team is special for me because it gives me the chance to bring people together and give back," Jackson said in a statement. There is one Lowe's Home Team player for each NFL team. The players will help with different projects such as critical safe and affordable housing repairs, small business support, veterans’ outreach or disaster recovery. Along with Jackson, the Home Team roster includes fellow co-captain Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner, and Los Angeles Rams Robert Woods. Here's a look at the entire roster.