Lowe's Recruits 32 NFL Players for Community Impact Projects During 2020 Season

By Brian Jones

Lowe's has partnered up with the NFL in a large community project. This week, the home improvement retail company revealed it's Home Team Roster, which features 32 NFL players that will work on community impact projects in their market. The project is led by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who is a captain of the Lowe's Home Team and will support the soon-to-open United Way Family Center in Poppleton at Excel Academy. The center will provide quality early childhood education and daycare, in addition to support and resources for student parents to help them strengthen parenting skills.

"It’s important for me to be able to give back to the community and support the people that have supported me. Being a part of the Lowe’s Home team is special for me because it gives me the chance to bring people together and give back," Jackson said in a statement. There is one Lowe's Home Team player for each NFL team. The players will help with different projects such as critical safe and affordable housing repairs, small business support, veterans’ outreach or disaster recovery. Along with Jackson, the Home Team roster includes fellow co-captain Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner, and Los Angeles Rams Robert Woods. Here's a look at the entire roster.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - CB Tre'Davious White 

Miami Dolphins - DT Christian Wilkins

New England Patriots - LB Brandon Copeland 

New York Jets - LB Avery Williamson

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - QB Lamar Jackson, Lowe's Home Team Co-Captain 

Cleveland Browns - LB Sione Takitaki

Cincinnati Bengals - DT David "DJ" Reader

Pittsburgh Steelers - RB James Conner 

AFC South

Houston Texans - K/P Ka'imi Fairbairn

Indianapolis Colts - OL Braden Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars - LB Shaquille Quarterman

Tennessee Titans - S Kevin Byard

AFC West

Denver Broncos - LB Alexander Johnson

Kansas City Chiefs - WR Mecole Hardman,

Las Vegas Raiders - LB Raekwon McMillan 

Los Angeles Chargers - WR Uchenna Nwosu

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - WR CeeDee Lamb 

New York Giants - OL Will Hernandez 

Philadelphia Eagles - WR Jose Joaquin Arcega-Whiteside

Washington Football Team - WR Terry McLaurin, Jr

NFC North

Chicago Bears - WR Cavin "Riley" Ridley

Detroit Lions - RB Kerryon Johnson 

Green Bay Packers - DT Kenny Clark 

Minnesota Vikings - RB C.J. Ham 

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - WR Calvin Ridley 

Carolina Panthers - RB Christian McCaffrey, Lowe's Home Team Co-Captian 

New Orleans Saints - OL Cameron Tom 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR Rod "Chris" Godwin

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals - OL Kelvin Beachum 

Los Angeles Rams - WR Robert Woods 

San Francisco 49ers - OL Ben Garland 

 Seattle Seahawks - CB Tre Flowers 

