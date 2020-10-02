Lowe's Recruits 32 NFL Players for Community Impact Projects During 2020 Season
Lowe's has partnered up with the NFL in a large community project. This week, the home improvement retail company revealed it's Home Team Roster, which features 32 NFL players that will work on community impact projects in their market. The project is led by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who is a captain of the Lowe's Home Team and will support the soon-to-open United Way Family Center in Poppleton at Excel Academy. The center will provide quality early childhood education and daycare, in addition to support and resources for student parents to help them strengthen parenting skills.
"It’s important for me to be able to give back to the community and support the people that have supported me. Being a part of the Lowe’s Home team is special for me because it gives me the chance to bring people together and give back," Jackson said in a statement. There is one Lowe's Home Team player for each NFL team. The players will help with different projects such as critical safe and affordable housing repairs, small business support, veterans’ outreach or disaster recovery. Along with Jackson, the Home Team roster includes fellow co-captain Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner, and Los Angeles Rams Robert Woods. Here's a look at the entire roster.
AFC East
Introducing the Lowe's Home Team! This season, 32 players across the NFL have joined us to unite fans around a common goal: worthy community projects. Follow #LowesHomeTeam for updates + DIY inspiration from your favorite players.
Meet the full roster: https://t.co/o5eSzKRjnA pic.twitter.com/eLO4Gfqh6d— Lowe's (@Lowes) October 1, 2020
Buffalo Bills - CB Tre'Davious White
Miami Dolphins - DT Christian Wilkins
New England Patriots - LB Brandon Copeland
New York Jets - LB Avery Williamson
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens - QB Lamar Jackson, Lowe's Home Team Co-Captain
Cleveland Browns - LB Sione Takitaki
Cincinnati Bengals - DT David "DJ" Reader
Pittsburgh Steelers - RB James Conner
AFC South
I’m proud to join the @Lowes Home Team for Tennessee to unite fans at home. Home represents the belonging, community and team pride that’s brought NFL fans together each season. Follow #LowesHomeTeam for updates on our community projects + more. #LowesPartner pic.twitter.com/3smJEcVtWW— Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) October 1, 2020
Houston Texans - K/P Ka'imi Fairbairn
Indianapolis Colts - OL Braden Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars - LB Shaquille Quarterman
Tennessee Titans - S Kevin Byard
AFC West
I’m proud to join the @Lowes Home Team for Kansas City to unite fans at home. Home represents the belonging, community and team pride that’s brought NFL fans together each season. Follow #LowesHomeTeam for updates on our community projects + more. #LowesPartner pic.twitter.com/vhoxoZSgiV— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) October 1, 2020
Denver Broncos - LB Alexander Johnson
Kansas City Chiefs - WR Mecole Hardman,
Las Vegas Raiders - LB Raekwon McMillan
Los Angeles Chargers - WR Uchenna Nwosu
NFC East
I’m proud to join the @Lowes Home Team for Washington, DC area to unite fans at home. Home represents the belonging, community and team pride that’s brought NFL fans together each season. Follow #LowesHomeTeam for updates on our community projects + more. #LowesPartner pic.twitter.com/4mUmQiw1nA— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) October 1, 2020
Dallas Cowboys - WR CeeDee Lamb
New York Giants - OL Will Hernandez
Philadelphia Eagles - WR Jose Joaquin Arcega-Whiteside
Washington Football Team - WR Terry McLaurin, Jr
NFC North
I’m proud to join the @Lowes Home Team for Green Bay to unite fans at home. Home represents the belonging, community and team pride that’s brought NFL fans together each season. Follow #LowesHomeTeam for updates on our community projects + more. #LowesPartner pic.twitter.com/TE7f8HgUCP— Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) October 2, 2020
Chicago Bears - WR Cavin "Riley" Ridley
Detroit Lions - RB Kerryon Johnson
Green Bay Packers - DT Kenny Clark
Minnesota Vikings - RB C.J. Ham
NFC South
Home definitely has a new meaning in 2020 & I know it's where most NFL fans are watching games from this year. That’s why I’m proud to join the @Lowes Home Team for Atlanta to unite fans at home. Follow #LowesHomeTeam for updates on our community projects + more 💯 #LowesPartner pic.twitter.com/5R0HSynoyG— CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) October 1, 2020
Atlanta Falcons - WR Calvin Ridley
Carolina Panthers - RB Christian McCaffrey, Lowe's Home Team Co-Captian
New Orleans Saints - OL Cameron Tom
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR Rod "Chris" Godwin
NFC West
I’m proud to join the @Lowes Home Team for LA to unite fans at home. Home represents the belonging, community and team pride that’s brought NFL fans together each season. Follow #LowesHomeTeam for updates on our community projects + more. #LowesPartner pic.twitter.com/pslXUnAGfI— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) October 1, 2020
Arizona Cardinals - OL Kelvin Beachum
Los Angeles Rams - WR Robert Woods
San Francisco 49ers - OL Ben Garland
Seattle Seahawks - CB Tre Flowers