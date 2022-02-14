Los Angeles Rams’ Van Jefferson Celebrates Birth of Son With Wife Following Super Bowl Win

Van Jefferson had a night he will never forget. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver helped his team beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl 23-20. And after the game, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to welcome the birth of his son with his wife Samaria. Jefferson went to Instagram to post a photo of him and his newborn son.

“It was a great day, bro,” Jefferson said on Instagram Live, per ESPN. “I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.” Shortly before the Super Bowl, Jefferson talked about welcoming the couple’s second child. “I’m excited about it,” Jefferson told The Athletic. “Excited to play in the Super Bowl as well. … Two things going on. I’m happy about both of them. Maybe he can wait just a little bit longer, until after the Super Bowl!”

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1493097920702337026?s=20&t=AweOe0zYky-eGoF4CY4dSg

Samaria talked about how she was feeling at the time. “I’m feeling pretty good — I’m definitely feeling 40 weeks (pregnant),” she said “I’m definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family — but it’s OK.” Jefferson and Samaria began dating in high school and had their first child, Bella, as Samaria finished high school and Jefferson was in college. They broke up shortly after that but got back together four years later.

Samaria made it clear Jefferson was going to play even if she goes into labor. “He is going to play. He is going to keep playing,” she said. “I said, ‘You play, I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him. I want to see him glorify God on the field that day. … Knowing Van and how he is so caring, he just worries so much about me and the kids. … If I did tell him or someone told him during the game, he would come off that field. We’re saying, ‘Hey, you go play. We’ll see you after.’”

Jefferson, 25, was selected in the second round by the Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft. In 17 games this season, Jefferson caught 50 passes for 802 years and six touchdowns. He is the son of former NFL wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, who is now a wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals.