Los Angeles Rams Star Taylor Rapp Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Proposing to Girlfriend on Field

Taylor Rapp won twice on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams safety not only celebrated a Super Bowl win after his team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, but he also proposed to his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson once the game was over. Cameras caught the memorable moment for the 24-year-old and his now-fiancee. When Rapp proposed to Johnson, the two embraced and a few spectators on the field celebrated.

Rapp and Johnson show their love on social media. Last year, Rapp sent a sweet birthday message to Johnson. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, the one person who holds me accountable and makes sure I stay true to myself no matter what,” Rapp wrote in an Instagram post back in March 2021. “If everyone had just a fraction of your kind, compassionate, and loving heart, this world would be a much better place. You make me a better person every single day. Thank you for being my best friend and such a great partner to do life with.”

Rapp was selected by the Rams in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2019. In his rookie season, Rapp posted 100 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defended in 15 games. In 2020, Rapp missed nearly half of the season due to a knee injury. He played in nine games and tallied 44 tackles, one interception and three passes defended in nine games. This past season, Rapp played in all 17 games and notched 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four interceptions.

“I just want to be able to show that not only Asian Americans or Chinese people can play professional sports at the next level, but anyone who looks like anything or anyone of any nationality,” Rapp told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN before the start of the 2019 season. “Doesn’t matter what you look like.”

In the Super Bowl, Rapp recorded seven tackles to help the team win their first title since the 1999 season when they were in St. Louis. “I’m so proud of this team,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told NBC cameras after the victory, per PEOPLE. “There’s so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because injury or whatever it is. I’m so proud of this group.”



