Los Angeles Rams Star Teases Retirement if Team Wins Super Bowl LVI

A big star from the Los Angeles Rams could retire after Super Bowl LVI. Former NFL star Rodney Harrison, who also works for NBC Sports, reported that Aaron Donald is considering retirement if the Rams win the Super Bowl. It would be a big move considering he’s only been in the NFL for eight seasons (follow the Super Bowl here).

“He’s big on legacy,” Harrison said, per Pro Football Talk. “He doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility he could walk away from the game and retire.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aaron Donald could consider retirement if Rams win Super Bowl. https://t.co/K0bpdQwZoO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 13, 2022

Donald, 30, would have accomplished everything in the NFL if the Rams win the Super Bowl. He has won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times, selected to the All-Pro First Team seven times as well as the Pro Bowl eight times. Donald is also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Earlier this month, Donald talked about having a bigger appreciation for reaching the Super Bowl this season after the Rams lost to the New England Patriots in the big game three years ago. “This time around, I could honestly say you appreciate it that much more,” Donald said during a video conference with reporters, per the Rams’ official website. “Not saying I didn’t appreciate it the first time, but you get there the first time, you’re kind of thinking you’re going to get back the following year, (but) it don’t work like that. Having an opportunity to battle and find a way to get here, you just appreciate it that much more.”

Donald also talked about having more experience this time around. “A lot of players (have) been at this game, that was with us when we went,” Donald explained. “Got guys like (outside linebacker) Von (Miller) that have won a Super Bowl. You’ve got guys that have got that experience, you’ve got coaches that have got that experience, so that definitely helps.” The Rams have never won a Super Bowl when they are based in Los Angeles. They won the Super Bowl in the 1999 season when they were based in St. Louis.