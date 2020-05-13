Los Angeles Rams Unveil New Uniforms, and Social Media Weighs In
When the Los Angeles Rams take the field this upcoming season, they will have a new look. On Wednesday, the team unveiled its new uniforms, which comes after the team unveiled its new logo earlier this year. According to the team website, the uniforms have a "bold clean look" which includes different jersey and pants combinations. The Rams are keeping the traditional colors of blue white and gold. The move was made to help fans get ready for a new era of Rams football as they will start playing in the brand new SoFi Stadium this fall.
"SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative as our new home," Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in a statement. "Our new uniforms preserve the storied legacy of the Rams with the horns at the heart of the design, while introducing vibrant colors and groundbreaking materials. We are proud to unveil a modern look for our players to wear as we begin this exciting new era for the Los Angeles Rams."
The Rams are coming off 9-7 season, which led to them missing the playoffs. They are hoping the new uniforms, the new logo and the new stadium will give the team the boost needed to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Here's a look at NFL players and fans weighing in on the Rams' new look.
🚨 2020 🚨
A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K2OpLLxtW5— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020
Let’s gooo!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dOBn4mPcjK— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) May 13, 2020
Sooo clean!! 🔥 https://t.co/jKLdBypBqV— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 13, 2020
Closer look at the @RamsNFL new uniforms. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/odQeI1iZ7F— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 13, 2020
New uni alert! Bone x bone for the win here. https://t.co/69CECJNoHJ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2020
2020 Drip pic.twitter.com/cGuAxRcurO— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 13, 2020
Ok. Okaaaaayyy!!!!!! https://t.co/3FjgCevk3N— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 13, 2020
Now, I really like them... https://t.co/TRbQ52xzmB— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) May 13, 2020
Fun fact: If you look at this, then close your eyes, you can still see that yellow for five days. https://t.co/WUpIRv5C4r— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) May 13, 2020
All the Rams had to do was keep their uniform and match the shade of blue in the helmet and uniform. pic.twitter.com/NX9Ua8L1Jb— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) May 13, 2020
Get yours!!! pic.twitter.com/WjaEZpKkRC— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) May 13, 2020
So far, my Twitter mentions indicate about 50/50 split on Rams new uniforms, which means about 90 percent of the people in real life will like them. 👍
I think they turned out nice, though I'm not big on the gradient numbers, would prefer solid.— LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) May 13, 2020
Talking to friends about the #Rams new unis:@JustinHerforth: "Those unis are about as good as Jared Goff is as a quarterback. It looks like a uniform you would design back on like Madden 06 on the Nintendo DS"@NotAlexBlood: "They are gonna be changing that uniform in 5 years"— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) May 13, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, after source confirmation, you are looking at the new home uniform of the Los Angeles Rams. The wait is over. https://t.co/aOupezUHni— 𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗦 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 (@RamsNationNFL) May 13, 2020
Love the new #uniform from my @RamsNFL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRg2Bd1VcY— tobixti (@tobixti) May 13, 2020
The new @RamsNFL uniforms came SO CLOSE. that yellow to white gradient on the numbers just kills it for me.
You cant describe your uni design as "a bold, clean look" and then have solid color stripes and decals AND gradients on the numbers. Bone white unis look good though— ChrisFalk (@ChrisFalk) May 13, 2020
The @RamsNFL new uniforms make them look like an expansion team in the sequel to “Any Given Sunday”— JoJo Tarantino (@jojotarantino) May 13, 2020
Noooo😂😂😂. I was absolutely dragging the rams for their new logo and joking about the uniform unveiling. This is worse than I ever imagined. https://t.co/Gwv5e8HiQL— cody beers (@cody_beers) May 13, 2020
THE YEAR IS 2020. DEMOCRACY HAS FALLEN AS TECHNOCRATS RULE OVER THE WASTELAND. DWINDLING SUPPLIES FORCE MOST PEOPLE TO SUBSIST AS SCROUNGERS. BY TECHNOCRAT ORDER, A NEW RAMS UNIFORM IS RELEASED EVERY NINE DAYS.— Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) May 13, 2020
Everyone seeing the LA #Rams new uniforms... #NFL pic.twitter.com/GusLvPR8MC— 🟣Mario Santos🟡 (@rioforever19) May 13, 2020