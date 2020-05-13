Los Angeles Rams Unveil New Uniforms, and Social Media Weighs In

When the Los Angeles Rams take the field this upcoming season, they will have a new look. On Wednesday, the team unveiled its new uniforms, which comes after the team unveiled its new logo earlier this year. According to the team website, the uniforms have a "bold clean look" which includes different jersey and pants combinations. The Rams are keeping the traditional colors of blue white and gold. The move was made to help fans get ready for a new era of Rams football as they will start playing in the brand new SoFi Stadium this fall.

"SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative as our new home," Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in a statement. "Our new uniforms preserve the storied legacy of the Rams with the horns at the heart of the design, while introducing vibrant colors and groundbreaking materials. We are proud to unveil a modern look for our players to wear as we begin this exciting new era for the Los Angeles Rams."

The Rams are coming off 9-7 season, which led to them missing the playoffs. They are hoping the new uniforms, the new logo and the new stadium will give the team the boost needed to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Here's a look at NFL players and fans weighing in on the Rams' new look.