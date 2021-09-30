Los Angeles Clippers Staff Member Killed in Car Accident

The Los Angeles Clippers are mourning the loss of the staff member. The team announced that Assane Drame died in a car accident on Monday. He was 26 years old. Drame, who is from Blackwood, New Jersey, joined the Clippers 2019 as a video intern and rose to video assistant. He worked the team’s media day on Monday.

“The Clippers organization mourns the loss of Assane Drame, a dedicated employee, a talented videographer and a loyal friend,” the team said in a statement. “He was a hard worker and a gentle soul, passionate about his craft and kind to his colleagues, earning the respect and admiration of players, coaches and staff.”

Just heard the sad news. Rest In Peace King 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/Bwcab1NKdO — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) September 30, 2021

According to Fox 11, Drame was last seen picking up equipment from the team’s administrative office in downtown Los Angeles. Officials said that Drame pulled over on the 10 Freeway near the La Brea Avenue exit because his car was not operable. Shortly after Drame stopped, another car hit his vehicle. Drame was struck during the accident and did not survive the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Drame’s sister announced the news of his death on Twitter: “I wanted to personally thank everyone that helped to find information on the whereabouts of my brother, Assane Drame,” she wrote. I tried to reach out to as many people as I could personally. I’m sorry if this is how you find out, but unfortunately Assane passed away from car accident.” More people on Twitter paid tribute to Drame.

A brief thread of some of my favorite projects I worked on so far this season; starting with this. https://t.co/4swYk90sSZ — AD™️ (@DrameTV2) March 8, 2021

“This is heartbreaking,” radio host Arash Markazi wrote. “Assane Dramé was a digital video intern for the Clippers. He died after being in a car accident driving Monday night after working media day. Here he was after the Clippers broke ground on their new arena in Inglewood. Condolences to his friends and family.”

Drame worked for his alma matter Rowan Unversity’s athletic department, according to his website. He also served as an intern at NBC Sports Philadephia and on the WHYY-FM show, You Oughta Know. The website also says that Drama is “passionate about the world of digital media, content creation, and forming relationships with those who he works with. Specifically with sports, he has put two of his passions into one and strives to learn, improve, and create as often as he can.”