Olympian Alexandra Paul Dies in Car Crash

Alexandra Paul, a former Olympic figure skater from Canada, died last week, according to the Associated Press. She was 31 years old. It was reported that Paul died in a car accident involving seven vehicles in Ontario. Paul was in a vehicle with her baby on Tuesday when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into a lineup of stopped cars. Police said that a woman around Paul's age died on the scene, and her son was transported to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

"It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul," Skate Canada said in a statement. "A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra's dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating."

"During her illustrious career, Alexandra and partner Mitchell Islam won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike."

Paul competed with her husband, Mitchell Islam, and she won the silver medal at the 2010 World Junior Championships. In their senior career, Paul and Islam earned bronze medals at the 2013 Nebelhorn Trophy and won three bronze medals at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships (2011, 2014-2015). The couple finished 18th at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Paul and Islam competed for another two years before announcing their retirement in December 2016.

"As we remember Alexandra's contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified, Skate Canada said. "She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct. Our thoughts are with Alexandra's family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her during this difficult time."