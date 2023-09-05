Longtime ESPN Anchor Leaves Network After 17 Years

Another ESPN personality is leaving. Last week, Wendi Nix went to Instagram to announce that her run at ESPN has come to an end after 17 years. According to the New York Post, Nix wasn't fired from ESPN, but her contract expired and wasn't renewed.

"Exactly 17 years ago, I walked into ESPN wide-eyed and excited," Nix wrote in the Instagram post. "This week, I walk out the same way. Grateful, but equally excited about the next chapter. To be continued…" Nix, 48, joined ESPN in 2006 and worked as an NFL and college football host. In September 2020, Nix began her dual role as host of ESPN's NFL Rewind and College Football Live. Before that, Nix was the host of NFL Live and co-hosted Sunday NFL Countdown from 2014 to 2016.

When Nix joined ESPN in 2006, she was covering college football and golf. She hosted College Football Live and college football on Saturdays on ESPN 2. Nix was also a contributor on SportsCenter and College GameDay, and her golf background includes covering the U.S. Open, The Masters and The Open Championship. Before joining ESPN, Nix was a sports anchor and reporter anchor for WHDH-TV (NBC) in Boston for three years (2003-06). Nix also worked as a national sports reporter for Fox Sports and an anchor/reporter for FoxSports New England from 2002 to 2003.

In a 2011 interview with Sasee, Nix talked about growing up in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. "I'm a beach girl and would be perfectly happy to be on the Inlet or the beach 24 hours a day, she said. "I was exposed to a lot of different things at Socastee High School. You don't know for sure that you've gotten a good education until you get out around other people and experiences. But, I've traveled around the country and met a lot of different people and never felt unprepared. I'm still a big proponent of public education."

Earlier this summer, ESPN released a number of on-air personalities, including Jeff Van Gundy, Todd McShay, Steve Young, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, Nick Friedell and Jalen Rose. The layoffs came as ESPN's parent company, Disney, had three rounds of layoffs ordered by CEO Bob Iger.