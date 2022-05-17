Lionel Messi Responds to Report of Joining MLS in 2023

✖

Lionel Messi is setting the record straight about him joining MLS. According to Le Parisen, the soccer superstar has denied a report of him investing in MLS club Inter Miami before joining as a player in 2023. This comes shortly after Messi was seen with Inter Miami co-owner and president David Beckham.

According to Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports, Messi was going to acquire a 35% stake in the club and officially join as a player during the 2023 season. Le Parisen wrote, per CBS Sports: "It's completely false. "Leo has not yet decided on his future." Despite Messi denying the report of him joining Inter Miami, he does have ties to the city as he owns an entire floor in a luxury condo building. Additionally, Messi and his family have been to Miami numerous times for vacation.

Messi 34, Currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, joining the team in August of last year. He signed a two-year deal with an option for an extra year and helped the club clinch their 10th Ligue 1 title in April. Messi has made 25 appearances for Paris Saint Germain and scored six goals.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said at the time he signed with the club. "Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

"I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris," Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain said. "He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same. " Messi is regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time. He helped Argentina earn second place in the 2014 World Cup and led the squad to a gold medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics. Messi has won seven Ballon d'Or awards and was named FIFA Player of the Year in 2009.