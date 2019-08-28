Lindsey Vonn Shows off Engagement Ring at VMAs 2019

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn just got engaged to hockey star P.K. Subban last week and fans get to see the engagement ring for the first time on Monday night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The ring, is green and big to say the least. As for the price, that has yet to be determined, but with Subban being one of the best defenders in the NHL, odds are he can afford it!

PEOPLE was the first to report on Vonn and Subban getting engaged. They have been together since early 2018 and are now taking their relationship to the next level.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source said of Vonn and Subban’s then-blossoming relationship.”

Vonn and Subban confirmed the news on Instagram after the report. The interesting thing is the news comes on the heels of Vonn recently saying they are not rushing anything when it comes to their relationship.

“This is not a Bieber situation,” Vonn joked that month while talking with reporters, alluding to Justin Bieber’s then-recent engagement to now wife Hailey Baldwin after only a few weeks of dating. “I’ve been married before. So I’m — we’re enjoying every moment.”

“We love each other very much, but there’s no reason to jump ahead and get ahead of yourself,” she continued. “We have plenty of time to figure everything out, so we’re just enjoying it.”

Vonn retired from skiing earlier this year and she won a total of five medals in the Olympic Game and the World Championships. She won the gold and bronze medal in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and she won another bronze in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Earlier this year, Vonn announce she was retiring from skiing due to the multiple injuries she suffered during her career.

Subban is a member of the New Jersey Devils and is known for being one of the top defensemen in the league. In 2013, Subban won the Norris Trophy which is given to the top defender in NHL, and when he was with the Nashville Predators in 2017, he helped the team reach the Stanley Cup finals. Subban was traded to the Devils back in June. He will earn a base salary of $10 million this year.