Lil Wayne Joins FS1 Show as Featured Contributor

Lil Wayne is set to appear on a popular FS1 show each week. Earlier this month Sikp Bayless announced that the 40-year-old rapper will be on Undisputed on Fridays as a featured debater. Wayne will be on the show for one segment on Fridays, and this news comes following Shannon Sharpe's exit from the show in June.

"He might not always be in the studio depending on his schedule, but he will join me every Friday for a segment," Bayless said on his podcast, per Barrett Sports Media. "I don't know, 12, 15 minutes. If he's hot, if he's rolling, maybe we'll keep him a couple segments if he has the time. That, you can look forward to."

Bayless went on to talk about why he enjoys working with Lil Wayne. "He is so deep when it comes to sports," Bayless said. "He doesn't yell or scream, but he does get emotional, and you hang on his every word because trust me, he has thought through every single word. I like to say I see things and say things that others don't, Wayne is my match."

Wayne has appeared on Undisputed multiple times as he's a big sports fan. The five-time Grammy winner has also appeared on the ESPN show First Take, which Bayless was a part of until he left for FS1 in 2016. Over the years, Wayne has shown his love for the Green Bay Packers.

"When you from the hood, towels and all that (expletive) doesn't get hung up, nailed to walls. That gets used. So every day I was actually using the Green Bay towel, drinking out of that Green Bay cup, eating out of that Green Bay bowl," Wayne said in a Facebook video last year when talking about how his Packers fandom began, per TMJ4.

Wayne will be on Undisputed for one segment on Fridays, but who will be the permanent host with Bayless? It was reported last month that former NFL star Richard Sherman had talks with Bayless to join the show. It's likely an announcement will happen very soon since Undisputed is set to return with new episodes on Aug. 28.