Le’Veon Bell’s New Ripped Physique Revealed

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell just put any concerns about his physique to rest. After sitting out for the entire 2018 campaign in an effort to land a big-money deal, there have been some concerns about Bell’s overall health and readiness to take the punishment from NFL defenders. After all, running back is an extremely physical position that requires the ability to withstand brutal hits on nearly every single play.

Is Bell’s body truly ready for the upcoming season of abuse, or will he miss time early with an injury? If a video on his social media believed, there should be no concerns about Bell. Monday afternoon, Bell posted a video on Instagram showing him dancing around with wads of cash and lip-syncing to one of his songs. This wasn’t a track from the album “Life’s a Gamble” that he released back in February. It was a new jam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Bell released his first album, there was considerable push back, especially from Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. This new song is a sign that Bell is ready to fight through the criticism and keep producing music.

Of course, the most interesting aspect of this video is that Bell is looking fit to an impressive degree. He was dancing around shirtless while singing, showing off a ripped physique that is ready for the rigors of an NFL season.

This video stands in stark contrast to the reports back in mid-February that “Bell had ballooned to 260 pounds.” As a running back with a playing weight around 225 pounds, this reported gain would have made Bell bigger than former Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert, who was known for his sizable carriage.

This extra baggage would have also robbed Bell of his shiftiness and top-end speed. Obviously, the report of his weight gain was ultimately proven false, but there were concerns at the time that he was simply out of shape.

Entering the 2019 season, those concerns are no longer valid. The New York Jets have posted videos on Twitter showing Bell making plays during practice, and this Instagram video is another piece of evidence that Bell is in shape and ready to contribute during his first season away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As a player that accounted for 5,336 rushing yards, 2,660 receiving yards, and 42 combined touchdowns during his first five seasons in the NFL, there is no denying that Bell is one of the more talented players in the league.

Yes, the season away from action could be a cause for concern, but his ripped physique is one sign that all should be fine when the regular season arrives.