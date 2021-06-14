Le'Veon Bell Explains Why He'll 'Never Play' for Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

✖

Le'Veon Bell surprised everyone this past weekend when he said he will "never play" for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid again while also mentioning he will "retire first." When he received a lot of feedback for the comment, Bell went to Twitter to apologize and explain why he said it.

"I said what I said [and] I don't regret at all what I said," Bell wrote via Twitter. "For those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that's fine ... you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me.

"I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel... so you can love me or hate me, I’m gonna be fine regardless ... I’m just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said..." The comment came after Bell responded to an Instagram post that showed someone spending $700 at McDonald's. One user suggested that Bell, who is currently a free agent, should re-sign with the Chiefs, leading to Bell sounding off on Reid.

Bell signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in October after being released by the New York Jets. In nine games with the Chiefs, Bell rushed for 254 years and two touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 99 yards. It's not known what Reid said to Bell, but the lack of playing time may have frustrated the veteran running back who was an All-Pro when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers drafted Bell in the second round in 2013 and was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2014 after rushing for 1,361 yards and catching 83 passes for 854 yards while scoring 11 total touchdowns. He was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2017 after finishing the year with 1,291 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

It's not clear which team Bell will play for next, but the Chiefs are going to roll with their current running backs on the roster, including Clyde Edwards-Helaire who rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season in 2020. The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl last year but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.