LeBron James and Wife Savannah James Get Matching Hand Tattoos

LeBron James and his wife Savannah just did something very special to honor their three children — Bronny, Brice and Zhuri. The couple received matching hand tattoos, which were done by famous tattoo artist Ganga Tattoo. James and Savannah got the initials "B.B.Z." but James got a crown to go over the initials.

James and Savannah got married in 2013 after getting engaged on New Year's Eve 2011. In a 2017 interview with Cleveland Magazine, Savannah talked about her relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers star. "He is truly a king to his queen, if you will," she said. "He treats me with so much respect — I mean, it's hard to not love him, with the way that he is with me and the kids and his mom and just everyone who's around him. He's a really, really humble guy for everything that he has and everything that he's done."

Savannah also talked about raising three children with James. "They're not rewarded for mediocrity. I believe that my kids can do anything they put their minds to," she said while adding, "We are just normal people from Northeast Ohio. You can look at it as a very good thing because maybe we don't understand what we could be. But to me, that's much more stressful — it takes much more energy rather than just being yourself. And I feel like that's definitely rubbed off on our kids."

The new tattoos come as James is entering the final year of his contact with the Lakers. when speaking to reporters in April, James said a conversation about a new contract can't be done until later in the summer. "The conversation hasn't been talked about and technically because the Collective Bargaining Agreement cannot be discussed until later on in the year," James said per Lakers Wire. "I know it's out there, but we can't even, myself and Rich [Paul] can't even talk with Rob [Pelinka] or the front office at all because of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. When we get to that point, we'll see." James joined the Lakers in 2018 after spending playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time. In his career, James has won four NBA Championships with three different teams, won the NBA Finals MVP four times and won the NBA MVP award four times.