LeBron James: Surgeon General Urges Laker to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Lead by Example

✖

The COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more available, leading to medical personnel and certain politicians receiving doses. Now the Surgeon General is expressing hope that some prominent NBA stars will follow suit. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called for LeBron James to get the COVID-19 vaccine so that others will follow his example.

"LeBron James, I know you’ve been a big supporter of masks," Adams said during an appearance on KTLA. "I want to know when you’re going to take the shot. Not the basketball shot, but the COVID shot. Because I did it because I know it’s safe, and we want to make sure people understand this is how we end the pandemic."

Adams explained that having James publicly vouch for the vaccine would deliver a strong message to those that have expressed opposition. He said that he wants people to lead by example and that this is how they "promote confidence." Adams has not been able to contact James directly with his request, so he is using the TV appearance to help deliver his message.

"Take the shot, LeBron," Adams continued. "Take the shot. And encourage people to go to TheFightIsInUs.org, LeBron, and give plasma ... that's how they can save a life this holiday season." Adams also said that he was in Ohio this weekend and had multiple fans ask him when James was going to get vaccinated.

It's unclear if James will get the vaccine in the near future. He is currently preparing for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, which will begin on Dec. 22 and will run for 72 games in a shortened schedule. James and the Lakers will start their quest to defend their title as the second game on opening night.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will kick off the season with a visit to Brooklyn for a game against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. The season-opening game tips off at 7 p.m. ET. James and the Lakers will follow with a game against the Clippers in a battle for Los Angeles. This game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

While Adams waits for James' response, other prominent figures continue to get the vaccine. For example, President-elect Joe Biden officially received the first dose of the vaccine during a public ceremony on Monday. According to CNN, the former vice president received a dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in public. This news followed several high-profile lawmakers, such as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, also receiving doses.