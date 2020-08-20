Social Media Blasts LeBron James for Wearing Fake MAGA Hat

LeBron James got a lot of attention for his attire earlier this week. Before the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers, James and his teammates were seen wearing a red hat that had the "Make America Great Again" slogan. But it wasn't a real MAGA hat as the words "Great Again" were crossed out, and the message "Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor" was printed below. James made it very clear he wanted justice for Taylor who was killed by officers in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.

"You know, this is something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure," LeBron James said to reporters after the Lakers lost to the Trail Blazers."You know, the situation that's going on in Louisville, Kentucky. An innocent woman being killed in Breonna Taylor, a woman who had a bright future and her future was taken away from her." James has been outspoken when it comes to racial, social and political issues, which has led to a fair amount of backlash on social media. Here's a look at Twitter users sharing their thoughts on James' new hat.