Social Media Blasts LeBron James for Wearing Fake MAGA Hat
LeBron James got a lot of attention for his attire earlier this week. Before the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers, James and his teammates were seen wearing a red hat that had the "Make America Great Again" slogan. But it wasn't a real MAGA hat as the words "Great Again" were crossed out, and the message "Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor" was printed below. James made it very clear he wanted justice for Taylor who was killed by officers in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.
"You know, this is something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure," LeBron James said to reporters after the Lakers lost to the Trail Blazers."You know, the situation that's going on in Louisville, Kentucky. An innocent woman being killed in Breonna Taylor, a woman who had a bright future and her future was taken away from her." James has been outspoken when it comes to racial, social and political issues, which has led to a fair amount of backlash on social media. Here's a look at Twitter users sharing their thoughts on James' new hat.
Trump supporters are furious at LeBron James for turning MAGA hat into a message about Breonna Taylor https://t.co/qrjCSBXdGX— The Independent (@Independent) August 19, 2020
NBA TV ratings are in the tank, and LeBron James still can't help himself from making things political.
Tonight, he wore a fake MAGA hat about Breonna Taylor. No matter what you think of the situation, this is why the NBA is failing.
It's not about sports. It's about politics. pic.twitter.com/mtLcqH4EUc— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 18, 2020
prevnext
LeBron thinks he was put on this planet to mock people who disagree with his politics, not dunk a ball into a basket https://t.co/8nErzncGGa— Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) August 19, 2020
LeBron James thinks he and the NBA are too big to fall, so he keeps poking the bear with his stunts and mocking his fans ... meanwhile, ratings continue to crash https://t.co/8nErzncGGa— Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) August 20, 2020
Tried the #NBA again--not 10 seconds in we see #LeBronJames wearing a #MAGA hat that was changed to "make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor." What about #CannonHinnant? White lives don't matter to the NBA. I will never watch nor attend an NBA game ever again.— The Occidental Jihadist (@Occidentaljihad) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Watched Lebron James make a political statement before the game with his hat. During the game with his protest. Post game with his rhetoric.
Breaks my heart. No man with a home that has 27 rooms should feel oppressed in a country that made him a millionaire at 18. Poor guy.— Chuck Knoxx 🇺🇸 (@kingchuck810) August 19, 2020
LeBron James’ hat should really read: Make America(n) NBA Athletes Stop Profiting From Slave Labor.
WAY more catchy. pic.twitter.com/wewtRS5OJR— Cameron Casper 🇺🇸 (@camcasper11) August 19, 2020
@KingJames You should take the advice that the @hodgetwins give you in this clip regarding your hat. You won’t though because you’re a coward. https://t.co/9TNkzsEee0— Kanye Trump (@r_shinn) August 19, 2020
prevnext
I hope they wear their Cannon Hinnant hats to the next game, but I’m sure that’s a very long shot— Chris Imperati (@casper_1341) August 19, 2020
@KingJames doesnt care about justice. He supports the Chinese Dictatorship which enslaves Muslims, harvest organs for money, and makes people disappear for talking against the government just like his hat. He would be taken away in China. But sure, Trump is the problem LOL🤡🤡 https://t.co/MeTbTUZamd— GeraldoBustamante (@GeraldoBustama1) August 19, 2020
Shouldn’t have worn that make-shift MAGA hat @KingJames— Jimmayyyyy from Linkeddddinnnnnn (@e_m_d22) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Lebron James Mocks President Trump's MAGA hat! pic.twitter.com/ZQGl8iwLIb— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 19, 2020
Leave it to Lebron James to use his platform to make someone’s death political.
Trump didn’t have anything to do with her death. He could’ve made any hat but he used a Trump one.
This is why the NBA is tanking. It’s no longer about basketball, it’s about politics. pic.twitter.com/wjRZsXRjOf— Tyler Webster (@tylerrwebster) August 19, 2020
Her justice will come. Breonna Taylor.— eileen hughes (@EileenMc127) August 19, 2020
Good use of a useless hat.
prevnext
@KingJames this is more like it!!! But you won’t wear a hat that reads that huh??? pic.twitter.com/LYnxi5ChOr— Thomas Mills (@tstewarthr14) August 20, 2020
LeBron James wears a MAGA Hat with the words “Great Again” crossed out.@kingjames continues bringing politics into the Sports Arena. What’s your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/rFDK58OQSo— Ole Murica (@OleMurica) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Man, that hat was BOGUS AS HELL, MAN!!!!! C’mon, Man. 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/BZeevGy6y4— RJM (@RoJoMey) August 20, 2020
Clown showhttps://t.co/CgY18sH7jj— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 19, 2020
prev
Lebron James' hat should say "Owned By China"— Scott Stringle (@Cynical_Savage) August 20, 2020