LeBron James Reacts to Receiving Zero Votes for NBA's Best Player

ESPN recently conducted an offseason survey with 10 NBA scouts and executives about the best player in the NBA. LeBron James received zero votes and went to Twitter to share his reaction. He responded to one tweet sarcastically saying he's a washed-up player. James then sent another Tweet to his 50 million followers that said "Thank you!" While also adding the voting has fueled him to have a monster 2021-22 season.

In the survey, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets were named the NBA's best players after the vote was split among the 10 scouts and executives. "I think he's the best scorer in the league, I don't think it's close, and he's pretty good defensively too," a Western Conference scout said when talking about Durant. "The things he's able to do offensively are generational, and I don't know if you can stop him."

As for Antetokounmpo, he was able to lead the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. "He's unlocked a different cheat code at both ends that gives him that spot," an Eastern Conference executive said. "You can certainly argue for Durant and LeBron [James], but between injury and age, can they consistently do it?"

James, 36, has nothing to prove as an NBA player as he has won four NBA titles, four MVP awards and was named to the All-Star Game 17 times. One reason that James received no votes could be the fact the Lakers, who won the championship last year, got bounced in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs last year. Additionally, James missed a good portion of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

It's one thing to say James isn't the best NBA players right now. But one NBA legend took further and said James is not one of the 10 best players in NBA history. “He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams,” Julius Erving said in April when explaining why he didn't pick James for his All-Time NBA teams. “When he put together a team in Miami, he put together a team in Cleveland as well, and he put together a team in Los Angeles. So, he can pick his own team. I ain’t going to pick his team.”