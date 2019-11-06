Watch LeBron James Clap Back at Heckler at Los Angeles Lakers Game

LeBron James was not having it from a heckler at the Los Angles Lakers game. While the team was playing against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, one Bulls fan went after James and his teammate Anthony Davis. James tried to ignore the fan at first, but as he continued to heckle him, the four-time MVP clapped back with a killer line.

“Your lady embarrassed to be with you,” James said as he got his towel and walked away. That didn’t stop the fan from going after James and Davis. In fact, the heckling got so bad, security had to step in and tell the fan to stop. The entire exchange led to a number of interesting comments on Twitter. One fan said, “I agree with the fan haha. Lebron too soft.” Another fan said, “Am I right in thinking that a spectator saying the same thing as LBJ (but to a player) might be in trouble under the new rules? Genuine question.” And another fan added, “Doesn’t he have a HS diploma? Doesn’t he speak English? THAT’S the embarrassment. Hundreds of millions of dollars, a celebrity, superstar athlete, yet he fights with the ordinary guy, makes offensive ill-advised political comments all the time, and speaks Ghettoese on Twitter.”

@KingJames and the lakers went in on this bulls fan lol. Lebron told him “ya lady embarrassed to be with you” lol pic.twitter.com/jRJSAjyThN — Josh Delrio (@delrio_josh) November 6, 2019

When it was all said and done, James and the Lakers got the last laugh as they defeated the Bulls 118-112 and they improved their record to 6-1. James finished the night with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and it was the third consecutive triple-double James recorded. And he made history on Tuesday night, becoming the first Laker in 32 years to post three straight triple-doubles in a season.

“It comes with team success for me,” James said per ESPN. “A triple-double means absolutely nothing to me if it’s not in a win.”

James is looking for a bounce-back season after missing a third of the 2018-2019 season with injuries. It was his first season with the Lakers and he recorded 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. For his career, James has won three NBA titles (two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and he has won the MVP award four times. James has also been named an All-Star 15 times and he was named AP Athlete of the Year in 2013, 2016 and 2018.