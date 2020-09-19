LeBron James Blasts Court's Decision to Allow Lori Loughlin to Choose Her Prison

✖

A judge gave approval on Sept. 9 for former Full House actress Lori Loughlin to serve out her two-month prison sentence at a medium-security federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. Loughlin reportedly chose this destination for her stint behind bars, which greatly angered Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James. He posted a screenshot of an article about Loughlin and criticized the decision to let her choose the prison.

"Of her what!!??? [crying laughing emoji]. I'm laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! [facepalm emoji]. Don't make no d— sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that's all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We'll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!" James wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

When James posted the photo on his Instagram account, he drew a considerable number of responses. Viola Davis, for example, asked if this prison sentence is actually a punishment. She wanted to know if Loughlin would choose her own meal program as well. Other comments, however, disagreed with James. Some users said that this wasn't a racial issue and that it instead related to Loughlin's bank account.

"why do you think its because shes white?? i think its because shes rich. you would get the same treatment as her king james. rich vs poor. not black vs white," another person commented on social media. A few other users agreed with this opinion and the arguments continued.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were originally arrested in March 2019 for paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as fraudulent crew team recruits. Loughlin was sentenced in August to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000. Giannulli was also sentenced to five months in prison, two years of suspended release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service for his role in the scandal after the two pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

During her sentencing in August, Loughlin called her decision to get involved in the college admissions scandal an "awful decision." She admitted to giving her daughters an unfair advantage and said that she ignored her "moral compass." Loughlin said that she thought she was acting out of love for her children but had only undermined her daughters' abilities and accomplishments.